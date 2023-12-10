Lakers' 2-Way Players Nearly Double Contracts with NBA IST Championship Prize Money

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Five-hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money for anybody, but for the Los Angeles Lakers' three two-way players, it will be life-changing.

Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge and D'Moi Hodge each nearly doubled their salaries with the Lakers' NBA In-Season Tournament championship win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Each of the players on the Lakers roster earned a $500,000 bonus for winning the inaugural IST.

"The first question they asked me when I came off was, 'When do we get our money?' I'm like, 'I don't know.' But I kind of do know, but I'm not going to tell them just yet," LeBron James said of his younger teammates.

Of course, the bonus will make for a far bigger incentive for players on the end of the bench than the likes of James and Anthony Davis. That said, even star players spent the In-Season Tournament lusting after the prize money, which clearly incentivized a high level of play across the first event.