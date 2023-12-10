Anthony Davis Can Win Los Angeles Lakers an NBA Championship, Again

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — At the risk of speaking for Anthony Davis, if there's one thing he might quibble over with the NBA's brand new In-Season Tournament, it's that the individual stats from the championship game aren't rolled into season-long averages.

AD was incredible in Friday's 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, totaling 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. He put an indelible imprint on the game, dominated both ends of the floor and held the Pacers at bay throughout.

After getting down by double-digits early in the second half, Indiana put together multiple runs to at least make L.A. (or its fans) uncomfortable. The Pacers pulled to within three points twice, including when there was six minutes left in the game.

But every time it seemed like the underdog was gaining a little momentum, Davis was there to snuff it out.

Late in the first half, when L.A. was up just four, Davis blocked an Obi Toppin attempt at the rim and cleaned up the rebound. In the fourth quarter, a couple possessions after Tyrese Haliburton hit a three that again trimmed the advantage to four points, AD tipped in his own miss to give his team a little more breathing room.

But nothing quite compared to what Davis did a couple possessions after his putback.

With just under seven minutes to go, T.J. McConnell cut to the rim and looked primed for a layup that would've put the Pacers within two points. Tyrese Haliburton fed him on time, but as soon as he went up, AD completely erased every inch of space he had.

Davis elevated for the block. The ball caromed to LeBron James, who quickly threw a hit-ahead pass to Cam Reddish for the dunk.

Davis' reaction to the sequence showed just how much this game meant to him.

And if this is a preview of how he'll play when the Lakers have a shot at the "real one," as Davis described the Larry O'Brien trophy after Friday's game, L.A. fans could have a fun spring and summer to look forward to.

As long as LeBron is around (which apparently could be forever), AD's scoring numbers aren't going to look like they did when he was a clear No. 1 option with the New Orleans Pelicans. But he's still capable of individual nights like Friday. And that's especially true for this team, which has LeBron, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves all capably creating for him.

More importantly, Davis is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber anchor, whether he's getting plenty of scoring opportunities or not.

"Any time I step on the floor, I know I'm the anchor of the defense, giving guys the freedom to press up and get some ball pressure, and if they get beat, I'm there at the rim to alter the shot or block it," Davis told reporters after Friday's win. "But that's my job."

And he's more than living up to his job description.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

This season—and again, Friday's numbers don't count—Davis is averaging 9.0 defensive rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 steals.

The list of players who've matched or exceeded all three numbers in a single season only has nine names beyond AD's, and it reads like a who's-who of all-time defenders.

Getting that kind of defensive production from the same player who's also comfortably over 20 points per game is massive.

Of course, all this praise could also come with a handful of caveats. Regarding Friday, specifically, the Pacers are small. They've had one of the league's worst defenses all season. And it's December. AD has long been susceptible to injuries, wear and tear and the effects of both. He could look different in April, May and, assuming the Lakers will still be playing, June.

Regardless of what his history says, though, that's still speculation. Based on what we're seeing now, Davis is a worthy No. 2 on a title contender, like he was when L.A. won it all in 2020.

And he looks capable of eventually assuming the mantle of franchise player from LeBron, who was asked what playing with Davis has meant for his career.

"Everything, especially at the later stage of my career, to be able to get a young, hungry alpha male to go out there and just do the things that he does," James said postgame. "It's definitely given me an opportunity to be able to not only watch as he's continued to grow, but also be able to try to inspire him as well as he continue to grow in his career and vice versa."

That final phase of growth involves Davis stepping into LeBron's metaphorical shoes to lead the Lakers beyond the all-time great's career.

He had a chance to be the No. 1 with the Pelicans, and it never lead to meaningful team success. Now, for half a decade, he's had an up-close view of how LeBron has handled that responsibility.