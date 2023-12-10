NBA's Adam Silver Spoke with Chris Paul About Scott Foster, Expects Professionalism

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster may have their differences, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver expects both to go about their jobs with a certain level of professionalism.

Silver, who spoke with Paul about his friction with Foster, told reporters Saturday prior to the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers:

"Scott Foster is one of the best, the most highly rated referees in this league. And obviously, Chris' record stands for itself. They are two people I have enormous respect for and they need to be professional about this. Chris and I have now talked directly and there are issues we have to work through. But again, it's my expectation that everyone's going to be professional about it."

Silver previously addressed the feud between the two during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio earlier this week, saying that the two men "don't have to be friends but you both have to go out and do your jobs."

Paul has been critical of Foster throughout his career, though the latest turn in the apparent feud between the two came after he was ejected from a Nov. 22 matchup against the Phoenix Suns—his former team.

Paul was assessed two technical fouls and ejected after an exchange with Foster in the second quarter of that matchup. Foster gave the technical fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The veteran point guard told reporters after the game that his spat with the longtime referee is "personal. He added that it dates back several years and that it's a situation involving his son.

Paul failed to elaborate further on the situation, though he said it happened during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.