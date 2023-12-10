Adam Silver Says NBA Considered Naming In-Season Tournament After David Stern

Adam Silver Says NBA Considered Naming In-Season Tournament After David SternDecember 10, 2023
NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league was initially considering naming the In-Season Tournament's trophy, the NBA Cup, after the late commissioner David Stern.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there wasn't a "consensus" among league officials as to whether the name would be enough to appropriately honor Stern's career.
Adam Silver says there was consideration given to naming the In-Season Tournament's NBA Cup after the late commissioner David Stern, but there was not a consensus within the league office as to whether that would be enough of a honor to appropriately honor Stern's tenure <a href="https://t.co/KdqKFqlDAk">pic.twitter.com/KdqKFqlDAk</a>
"There were some who felt that (the IST) wasn't big enough (to honor Stern)," Silver said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "Maybe after the reception here (that could change)? We've been struggling a little bit because there's plenty of things we can do to honor him. But I think everyone in the NBA community wants to make sure that they're sufficient to take into account the enormous amount he contributed to the game."
Stern served as the league's commissioner from 1984 to 2014, overseeing the NBA experiencing exponential growth throughout his tenure. He helped the league reach a global audience, with several international players joining the association and becoming stars during his career. He also helped launch the WNBA in 1997.
Stern passed away in Jan. 2020.
The NBA updated the names of several prominent accolades in Dec. 2022, with notable examples being the Most Valuable Player award becoming the Michael Jordan Trophy and the Defensive Player of the Year award becoming the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy.