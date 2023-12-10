Adam Silver Says NBA Considered Naming In-Season Tournament After David Stern

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league was initially considering naming the In-Season Tournament's trophy, the NBA Cup, after the late commissioner David Stern.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, there wasn't a "consensus" among league officials as to whether the name would be enough to appropriately honor Stern's career.

"There were some who felt that (the IST) wasn't big enough (to honor Stern)," Silver said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "Maybe after the reception here (that could change)? We've been struggling a little bit because there's plenty of things we can do to honor him. But I think everyone in the NBA community wants to make sure that they're sufficient to take into account the enormous amount he contributed to the game."

Stern served as the league's commissioner from 1984 to 2014, overseeing the NBA experiencing exponential growth throughout his tenure. He helped the league reach a global audience, with several international players joining the association and becoming stars during his career. He also helped launch the WNBA in 1997.

Stern passed away in Jan. 2020.