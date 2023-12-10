X

    Hunter Dickinson Has CBB Fans Torn in Kansas' Win vs. Missouri in 'Border War' Game

    Andrew PetersDecember 10, 2023

    LAWRENCE, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 28: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring during the 2nd half of the game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Allen Fieldhouse on November 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Kansas basketball won its fifth straight game Saturday night as the No. 2 Jayhawks got past Missouri 73-64 in a battle of the borders.

    While Kansas picked up another solid win to add to the resume, there was a certain aspect that had fans torn.

    Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas from Michigan ahead of this season, had a shaky performance after looking like a candidate for Player of the Year early this season.

    He had just 13 points on the night — down from his 20.1 points per game average. His off game had fans debating whether he is ready for the intensity of Kansas' schedule.

    Payton J. Havermann @paytonisnotroll

    Hunter Dickinson CLEARLY not ready for the Border War Intensity™️

    Matt @mattw1se

    Hunter Dickinson most overrated player in the country I'm laughing at how terrible he is

    Tiger Lafferty @mntdewcodered55

    You can definitely tell why dickinson isn't in the NBA

    Rock Chalk Blog @RockChalkBlog

    This is the worst Hunter Dickinson has played at Kansas. Credit the Tigers for doing all sorts of movement and getting him out of his element. But he's also a couple of missed bunnies away from having, like, 14 and 12. The floor is so high.

    Welcome to MSU Coach Smith! @ry12559

    Watching kansas win in spite of hunter Dickinson somehow makes me respect Bill selfs on court coaching ability even more than I already did.

    Dickinson faced major slack after his slow start. He only attempted two shots in the first half, which allowed Missouri to keep things close early. Fans criticized his lack of aggression in such an intense game.

    Colin Belmont @cbelmont15

    Anyone know if Hunter Dickinson has any interest in playing basketball today?

    JKuhn @h8rproof82

    Hunter Dickinson out here doing cardio early

    Ariel Puterman @arielcbb

    We're 8 and a half minutes into this game and Hunter Dickinson only has one shot attempt. Gotta get him more involved in the next four minutes.

    Kyrie Serving @_teflondonz

    2 shots for Hunter Dickinson in the first half lol

    As some fans were critical of Dickinson, others praised him for his work on the glass. He pulled down 16 rebounds on the game and was a major force for the Jayhawks on defense. Some fans argued that it was Dickinson's lack of touches that contributed to a slow offensive night.

    Gabe Daniel @gdaniel_74

    Hunter Dickinson is now the second active player in NCAA D1 to have reached milestones of 1,800 points and 900 rebounds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kubball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kubball</a>

    Luke Newhouse @LukeNewhouse

    Man hunter Dickinson is good

    Matt Reincke @MattReincke

    Hunter Dickinson has come to life in Lawrence. He's already pulled down 3 offensive rebounds this half, bringing his total for the game to 13 boards. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mizzou?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mizzou</a>: 34 | Kansas: 47 | 15:28 2nd

    Rock Chalk Blog @RockChalkBlog

    Not enough touches for Hunter Dickinson. Somebody should tell the fellas it's ok to get something teed up for the best player on the floor.

    Calum McAndrew @C_McAndrew95

    Breaking: Hunter Dickinson is very good at the game of basketball.

    Scott Chasen @ChasenScott

    Hunter Dickinson's consistency battling for rebounds even during a meh-scoring game shouldn't be taken for granted.

    While fans were divided on what to think of Dickinson's performance, they can agree that it was a good win for Kansas, which improved to 9-1 on Saturday.

    Fans will be looking for a little bit more production from Dickinson moving forward, but it was a positive sign that the Jayhawks were still able to take care of business during an off night from their star player.