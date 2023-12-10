Hunter Dickinson Has CBB Fans Torn in Kansas' Win vs. Missouri in 'Border War' Game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas basketball won its fifth straight game Saturday night as the No. 2 Jayhawks got past Missouri 73-64 in a battle of the borders.

While Kansas picked up another solid win to add to the resume, there was a certain aspect that had fans torn.

Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson, who transferred to Kansas from Michigan ahead of this season, had a shaky performance after looking like a candidate for Player of the Year early this season.

He had just 13 points on the night — down from his 20.1 points per game average. His off game had fans debating whether he is ready for the intensity of Kansas' schedule.

Dickinson faced major slack after his slow start. He only attempted two shots in the first half, which allowed Missouri to keep things close early. Fans criticized his lack of aggression in such an intense game.

As some fans were critical of Dickinson, others praised him for his work on the glass. He pulled down 16 rebounds on the game and was a major force for the Jayhawks on defense. Some fans argued that it was Dickinson's lack of touches that contributed to a slow offensive night.

While fans were divided on what to think of Dickinson's performance, they can agree that it was a good win for Kansas, which improved to 9-1 on Saturday.