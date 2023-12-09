X

    'Extremely Valuable' Caleb Love Draws Praise from CBB Fans as Arizona Routs Wisconsin

    Doric SamDecember 9, 2023

    TUCSON, AZ - DECEMBER 09: Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love #2 dunks the ball during the first half of a men's basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Arizona Wildcats on December 9, 2023 at McKale Center in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After transferring to UNC, senior guard Caleb Love has wasted no time establishing himself as one of Arizona's best players.

    Love's talents were on full display as he helped lead the No. 1-ranked Wildcats to a 98-73 blowout win over No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday much to the delight of home fans at McKale Center.

    Love tied his season-high with 20 points while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. It was his fifth straight game scoring in double figures and his seventh time in eight games this season for Arizona, which remained undefeated at 8-0.

    In addition to his impressive offensive performance, Love helped lead a stellar defensive effort by the Wildcats against a Badgers team that was on a six-game win streak that included an upset of No. 3 Marquette.

    All five of Arizona's starters scored over 10 points in the victory, led by Pelle Larsson's game-high 21. The Wildcats shot an incredible 58.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc, and their 98 points were the most a Wisconsin team has allowed since 1995.

    But it was Love who was the star of the show, and fans on social media were impressed with his performance on Saturday:

    Trevor Booth @TrevorMBooth

    Caleb Love playing the game of his career. <br><br>Defense, shooting the ball well, making reads

    Sean Paul @SeanPaulCBB

    Caleb Love's first half stats: 11 points, four rebounds, four assists. He's doing a terrific job in his role at Arizona. Career-high assists, career-low turnovers. He's an extremely valuable piece for arguably the top team in America.

    Shane Dale @ShaneDaleAZ

    Arizona has already won some big games without Caleb Love playing his best. Today, we saw how scary the Wildcats can be when he's on.<br><br>20 points (7 of 13 FG), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and just 1 turnover. Considering the opponent, probably his best game as a Wildcat.

    Thomas Aiello @RealTAiello

    Caleb Love looks like a totally different person on Arizona.<br><br>Beyond the fact he's a perfect for Tommy Lloyd's offense, his demeanor is so much more upbeat than last year.<br><br>And when he's on, oh baby.

    Anthony Gimino @AGWildcatReport

    Caleb Love doing it all: Shooting the 3, driving to the rim, six boards, four assists, pressure D ... Arizona up 54-35.

    Tanner McGrath @tannerstruth

    Caleb Love is playing some great all-around ball for Zona. 16/6/4 with two steals today and over +2.5 DBPR. Seemingly does it quiet too like he's playing within Zona more than UNC

    pimp @lil_aubrii

    Caleb Love going off rn.

    Corey Jones @loveeMEcorey

    Caleb love going crazy 😅

    Jason Scheer @jasonscheer

    Holy crap. Caleb Love.

    Arizona Basketball @ArizonaMBB

    Yes. The answer is yes.<br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/lkoAVYjNHy">https://t.co/lkoAVYjNHy</a> <a href="https://t.co/g1yyJK37rD">pic.twitter.com/g1yyJK37rD</a>

    Jason Alexander @youngjayy25

    Caleb love absolutely hoopin against Wisconsin love to see it

    alena☀️ @aleeena11

    so thankful caleb love is a wildcat

    Love had initially committed to Michigan for his senior season before ultimately deciding to transfer to Arizona. It's clear that he made the right decision, as the Wildcats look like one of the top contenders for a national championship.

    Arizona will be back in action next Saturday in a marquee matchup against No. 4 Purdue.