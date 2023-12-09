'Extremely Valuable' Caleb Love Draws Praise from CBB Fans as Arizona Routs Wisconsin

Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After transferring to UNC, senior guard Caleb Love has wasted no time establishing himself as one of Arizona's best players.

Love's talents were on full display as he helped lead the No. 1-ranked Wildcats to a 98-73 blowout win over No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday much to the delight of home fans at McKale Center.

Love tied his season-high with 20 points while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. It was his fifth straight game scoring in double figures and his seventh time in eight games this season for Arizona, which remained undefeated at 8-0.

In addition to his impressive offensive performance, Love helped lead a stellar defensive effort by the Wildcats against a Badgers team that was on a six-game win streak that included an upset of No. 3 Marquette.

All five of Arizona's starters scored over 10 points in the victory, led by Pelle Larsson's game-high 21. The Wildcats shot an incredible 58.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc, and their 98 points were the most a Wisconsin team has allowed since 1995.

But it was Love who was the star of the show, and fans on social media were impressed with his performance on Saturday:

Love had initially committed to Michigan for his senior season before ultimately deciding to transfer to Arizona. It's clear that he made the right decision, as the Wildcats look like one of the top contenders for a national championship.