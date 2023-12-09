Duke Fans Relieved After Dominant Win vs. Charlotte Snaps 2-Game Losing Streak

Duke Fans Relieved After Dominant Win vs. Charlotte Snaps 2-Game Losing StreakDecember 9, 2023
Duke basketball got back in the win column with a win over Charlotte at home after a pair of losses on the road to Arkansas and Georgia Tech.
The dominant 80-56 win was a much-needed confidence boost for the No. 22 Blue Devils as they look to close out non-conference play by building some momentum.
Fans were relieved to see Duke taking care of business early as the Blue Devils went into the half with a huge 45-27 lead. Duke was playing with tempo early on, something that has been a bit of a rare sight early on this season.
It was freshman guard Jared McCain who led the way for the Blue Devils. He's had a quiet, but consistent season so far, averaging just 7.6 points per game, and Saturday's performance could be what he needed to take his scoring to the next level.
McCain set a new career-high with 21 points on the game. His previous high was his 17-point performance against Bucknell in November. He was also efficient, shooting 7-of-13 from the field.
Duke fans saw something they haven't seen in McCain much this season. Rather than relying heavily on shots from behind the arc, McCain got to the basket and showed off his physicality.
As good of a shooter as Jared McCain is, I like seeing him not settle for 3s and actually attack off the dribble. He's got a good frame for physical drives, and I'm glad to see him use it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DukeBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DukeBasketball</a>
After the Blue Devils dominated for most of the game, Charlotte made things interesting with a huge run halfway through the second half, and it had Duke fans sweating.
Milicic Jr.'s block on the defensive end leads to the Nik Graves' layup in transition on the offensive end<br><br>Don't look now... 11-0 run for the Niners 👀<br><br>13:46 2nd | CLT 44, Duke 55<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jUSt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jUSt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldStandard?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldStandard</a>⛏ <a href="https://t.co/RQAB9CgFnf">pic.twitter.com/RQAB9CgFnf</a>
Charlotte is on a 14-2 run over the last 3:13 and has cut a once 25-point deficit to 11. All it took was for Filip, Roach, and Proctor out of the game at once for them to come back. Blakes made a big 3 to get Duke to 62 pts<a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMBB</a> 62<a href="https://twitter.com/CharlotteMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@charlottembb</a> 48<br>2H 11:30 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/specmagsports?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#specmagsports</a>
Ultimately, Duke managed to pull away and pick up a comfortable win to snap its two-game losing skid. It's clear the Blue Devils have made strides as the season has gone on, but there's room to grow. Duke will have a chance to pick up some more momentum against Hofstra next week before taking on No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 20.
Can Jon Scheyer get Duke back to the glory days of years past in his second year? Or will the Blue Devils be a middle-of-the-pack team once again? The win over Charlotte was a step in the right direction, and the contest with Baylor will be a good measuring stick.