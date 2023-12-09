Duke Fans Relieved After Dominant Win vs. Charlotte Snaps 2-Game Losing Streak

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke basketball got back in the win column with a win over Charlotte at home after a pair of losses on the road to Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

The dominant 80-56 win was a much-needed confidence boost for the No. 22 Blue Devils as they look to close out non-conference play by building some momentum.

Fans were relieved to see Duke taking care of business early as the Blue Devils went into the half with a huge 45-27 lead. Duke was playing with tempo early on, something that has been a bit of a rare sight early on this season.

It was freshman guard Jared McCain who led the way for the Blue Devils. He's had a quiet, but consistent season so far, averaging just 7.6 points per game, and Saturday's performance could be what he needed to take his scoring to the next level.

McCain set a new career-high with 21 points on the game. His previous high was his 17-point performance against Bucknell in November. He was also efficient, shooting 7-of-13 from the field.

Duke fans saw something they haven't seen in McCain much this season. Rather than relying heavily on shots from behind the arc, McCain got to the basket and showed off his physicality.

After the Blue Devils dominated for most of the game, Charlotte made things interesting with a huge run halfway through the second half, and it had Duke fans sweating.

Ultimately, Duke managed to pull away and pick up a comfortable win to snap its two-game losing skid. It's clear the Blue Devils have made strides as the season has gone on, but there's room to grow. Duke will have a chance to pick up some more momentum against Hofstra next week before taking on No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 20.