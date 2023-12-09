X

    Duke Fans Relieved After Dominant Win vs. Charlotte Snaps 2-Game Losing Streak

    Andrew PetersDecember 9, 2023

    DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 9: Jared McCain #0 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts with teammates during the first half of the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 9, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    Duke basketball got back in the win column with a win over Charlotte at home after a pair of losses on the road to Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

    The dominant 80-56 win was a much-needed confidence boost for the No. 22 Blue Devils as they look to close out non-conference play by building some momentum.

    Fans were relieved to see Duke taking care of business early as the Blue Devils went into the half with a huge 45-27 lead. Duke was playing with tempo early on, something that has been a bit of a rare sight early on this season.

    Zion O. @DukeNBA

    Y'all see it <a href="https://t.co/CDwyb81OZr">pic.twitter.com/CDwyb81OZr</a>

    𝕮𝕺𝖀𝕽𝕿𝕹𝕰𝖄 @ThatDukeGurl

    I know it's Charlotte, but I'm loving allll of these fast breaks <a href="https://t.co/uXqEJ8nDLq">pic.twitter.com/uXqEJ8nDLq</a>

    Conor O'Neill @ConorONeill_DI

    Duke leads Charlotte 45-27 at halftime. <br><br>Charlotte scored the last 7 points of the half -- maybe the only bad thing you could say about Duke so far.

    Duke Basketball @dukebasketball

    HALF: Duke 45. Charlotte 27<br><br>The Blue Devils score the most points in a half this season and lead the 49ers at the break:<a href="https://t.co/95gYJjnRiL">https://t.co/95gYJjnRiL</a>

    It was freshman guard Jared McCain who led the way for the Blue Devils. He's had a quiet, but consistent season so far, averaging just 7.6 points per game, and Saturday's performance could be what he needed to take his scoring to the next level.

    McCain set a new career-high with 21 points on the game. His previous high was his 17-point performance against Bucknell in November. He was also efficient, shooting 7-of-13 from the field.

    Neon Boudeaux @Carnage45__

    Jared McCain growing up. He needs to be locked in for the Baylor game.

    Amy Murray @VTDukefan

    It's the Jared McCain show today! 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/sDXPp2DTBf">pic.twitter.com/sDXPp2DTBf</a>

    Zach @OzaTheGreatOne

    This the Jared McCain Duke needs badly

    jadda. @jaddagoat

    Jared mccain breakout game 🔥

    Duke fans saw something they haven't seen in McCain much this season. Rather than relying heavily on shots from behind the arc, McCain got to the basket and showed off his physicality.

    The CW Sports @TheCW_Sports

    Jared McCain with the TOUGH🪣 <a href="https://t.co/9J5lGzPYXM">pic.twitter.com/9J5lGzPYXM</a>

    Les is More Sports Podcast @LesisMoreSports

    As good of a shooter as Jared McCain is, I like seeing him not settle for 3s and actually attack off the dribble. He's got a good frame for physical drives, and I'm glad to see him use it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGD?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DukeBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DukeBasketball</a>

    After the Blue Devils dominated for most of the game, Charlotte made things interesting with a huge run halfway through the second half, and it had Duke fans sweating.

    Charlotte Men's Basketball @CharlotteMBB

    Milicic Jr.'s block on the defensive end leads to the Nik Graves' layup in transition on the offensive end<br><br>Don't look now... 11-0 run for the Niners 👀<br><br>13:46 2nd | CLT 44, Duke 55<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jUSt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jUSt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldStandard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldStandard</a>⛏ <a href="https://t.co/RQAB9CgFnf">pic.twitter.com/RQAB9CgFnf</a>

    Aka Duke Bball SZN @akaRobTheGreat

    Charlotte got heart. That's cute. But Duke gotta finish this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoDuke?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoDuke</a>

    Spectacular Magazine Sports @SpecMagSports

    Charlotte is on a 14-2 run over the last 3:13 and has cut a once 25-point deficit to 11. All it took was for Filip, Roach, and Proctor out of the game at once for them to come back. Blakes made a big 3 to get Duke to 62 pts<a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMBB</a> 62<a href="https://twitter.com/CharlotteMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@charlottembb</a> 48<br>2H 11:30 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/specmagsports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#specmagsports</a>

    Rob Lucci 🐍🔮🏴‍☠️ @MrColeWorld

    Duke is actively trying to lose to Charlotte that's crazy Lmao

    Tom Sherwood @tomsherwood

    Ummm, Duke was expected to basically blow out Charlotte today, and was in 1st half, but now is under the 15 point spread late in the game. But 8 min to go.

    Ultimately, Duke managed to pull away and pick up a comfortable win to snap its two-game losing skid. It's clear the Blue Devils have made strides as the season has gone on, but there's room to grow. Duke will have a chance to pick up some more momentum against Hofstra next week before taking on No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 20.

    Can Jon Scheyer get Duke back to the glory days of years past in his second year? Or will the Blue Devils be a middle-of-the-pack team once again? The win over Charlotte was a step in the right direction, and the contest with Baylor will be a good measuring stick.