    Hawks' Trae Young Fined $25K for Directing Inappropriate Language at NBA Referee

    Jack MurrayDecember 9, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul on a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on December 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language at a game official.

    Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations at the NBA, announced the suspension Saturday. The infraction occurred during the Hawks 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets from Dec. 6.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/pfi6RDgwmT">pic.twitter.com/pfi6RDgwmT</a>

    The incident occurred at the conclusion of the game.

    Young reportedly believed he was fouled which led to the confrontation with the official. He had 30 points and nine assists in the game and was 5/5 from the free-throw line.

    Young missed the Hawks' next game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an illness.

    Atlanta lost that game and dropped to 9-12 on the season.

    Young and the Hawks will look to rebound from three consecutive losses against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

