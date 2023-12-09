Hawks' Trae Young Fined $25K for Directing Inappropriate Language at NBA Referee

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language at a game official.

Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations at the NBA, announced the suspension Saturday. The infraction occurred during the Hawks 114-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets from Dec. 6.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the game.

Young reportedly believed he was fouled which led to the confrontation with the official. He had 30 points and nine assists in the game and was 5/5 from the free-throw line.

Young missed the Hawks' next game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an illness.

Atlanta lost that game and dropped to 9-12 on the season.