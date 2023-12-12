CM Punk Signs WWE Contract with Raw After Return to Company

Photo credit: WWE.com

On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk decided to sign an exclusive contract with the red brand rather than SmackDown.

The announcement led to an immediate confrontation with Seth Rollins:

After nearly a decade away, Punk made an electric return to the company at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago last month, appearing after the main event and shocking the WWE Universe.

Punk originally left WWE in January 2014, and he remained out of pro wrestling for more than seven years before debuting with All Elite Wrestling.

His time in AEW only lasted about two years, however, as he was released from the company in September after reportedly getting involved in a backstage altercation at the All In pay-per-view in London.

That made Punk a free agent, and although there were conflicting reports regarding WWE's interest, head of creative Triple H, president Nick Khan and Co. ultimately decided to bring him in.

After his return at Survivor Series, Punk made appearances on both Raw and SmackDown to discuss why he came back and what he intended to accomplish.

Punk mentioned several of the Superstars he could see himself going up against, including world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, and he also announced his intention to headline WrestleMania.

The 45-year-old was a three-time world heavyweight champion, two-time WWE champion and two-time Money in the Bank ladder match winner during his first stint in WWE, but one of the few things he didn't accomplish was competing in the main event of 'Mania.

Since there are now two nights of The Show of Shows, a match against either Rollins or Reigns could yield a main event for Punk.

However, since he chose to be part of the Raw roster, all signs point toward Punk vs. Rollins taking place on The Grandest Stage of Them All.