    RJ Barrett Defends Knicks amid Calls for Star Trade: 'We Do Very Well for Ourselves'

    Adam WellsDecember 9, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 1: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 1, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    Coming off back-to-back losses against arguably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference this week, pressure is starting to mount for the New York Knicks to add a star player who can get them to that level.

    Speaking to reporters after Friday's 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics, RJ Barrett pushed back on the perception the Knicks need to do something drastic.

    "First, we were never going to be good. Now, we're good, and now, we're not good enough," he said. "I think we do, for not having the best player, we do very well for ourselves."

