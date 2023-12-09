RJ Barrett Defends Knicks amid Calls for Star Trade: 'We Do Very Well for Ourselves'

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Coming off back-to-back losses against arguably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference this week, pressure is starting to mount for the New York Knicks to add a star player who can get them to that level.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's 133-123 loss to the Boston Celtics, RJ Barrett pushed back on the perception the Knicks need to do something drastic.

"First, we were never going to be good. Now, we're good, and now, we're not good enough," he said. "I think we do, for not having the best player, we do very well for ourselves."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.