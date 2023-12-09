Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards out vs. Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies with Hip Injury

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards was ruled out of the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night due to a right hip pointer.

He recorded one assist in just four minutes of play against Memphis, attempting one field goal before leaving the game.

Edwards has been dealing with the hip issue for some time now, missing two consecutive games due to the injury before returning for the Timberwolves' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Following his first game back against San Antonio, the 22-year-old admitted that the injury was on his mind while he was on the court.

"Scared. I didn't want to do too much," Edwards said when asked how he felt (per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune). "I think that was the main thing."

He finished with 17 points against the Spurs, although he connected on just four of his 17 shot attempts. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch agreed that Edwards was playing tentatively, encouraging the All-Star to be more aggressive with the ball in his hands.

"Took him a while to find the rhythm of the game. I'm not sure he really ever did," Finch said, via Hine. "I'd like to see him attack a little bit more. Seemed a little hesitant to go at times. But I'm sure he's working through a little bit of discomfort, so it's to be expected."

Despite the poor showing against the Spurs, Edwards has performed exceptionally well in his first 18 games of the season. He's averaged 25.7 points and 5.1 assists per game, shooting a career-high 37.8 percent from three. His strong start has helped power Minnesota to a 16-4 record, the best mark in the NBA.