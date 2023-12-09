Report: Knicks Insiders Eye Possible 'Too-Many-Guys Situation' amid Roster Logjam

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks could be facing a tricky situation when it comes to their roster construction.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks might have too many guys on the roster to give players adequate playing time and have them in the roles they want to be in. The issues stem from some of the Knicks' second-option players like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

"There are people inside the Knicks front office who understand that a too-many-guys situation could be brewing, according to league sources," Katz wrote. "Grimes griped about his role to reporters earlier this week. Hart spoke a few games prior about not receiving as many offensive touches as he would like. Quickley is playing only 24 minutes a game in a contract year. DiVincenzo's playing time is down from last season when he was with the Golden State Warriors."

Grimes, Quickley, Hart and DiVencenzo have all seen their minutes cut this season — some more significantly than others — and their frustration has built up early in the season.

It's clear the Knicks are looking to make a move in the trade market, and it could very likely include one or more of the players frustrated with their roles. New York has expressed interest in star players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell, so the Knicks could be drawing up deals involving them soon.

Dec. 15 also marks a date that many free agents become available on the trade market, and the Knicks could be active in the trade market then.

For now, the Knicks are looking to continue their push in the 2023-24 campaign. New York sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-8 on the season, just behind the Philadelphia 76ers.