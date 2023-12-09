Knicks Rumors: Joel Embiid Trade Hopes Have 'Lessened' amid Pursuit of Star Player

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly made it abundantly clear that they want to add a star player to the roster, but they don't foresee one on the trading block during this season.

With that in mind, the Knicks' hope for Philadelphia 76ers enter Joel Embiid has "lessened" as well as the team excels in the post-James Harden era.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the news.

"The Knicks have made it clear to other teams that they want a star, league sources said, but they also don't expect one to become available in the middle of the season.

"The hope for Joel Embiid has lessened as the Philadelphia 76ers continue to win after trading James Harden to the LA Clippers."

Philadelphia is 13-7, good enough for fourth in the East and just two games back of the first-place Boston Celtics.

Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, and he's on a four-year, $213 million contract extension that will keep him in town through at least 2026 (he can be a free agent then by declining his 2026-27 player option).

Given his production, contract and the team's success, it certainly doesn't seem like a trade is happening any time soon.

There's also his reported desire to stay with one franchise for his career.

Katz previously reported this on July 20: "Embiid has told people close to him for years that he values the idea of a one-team legacy."

And Ian Begley of SNY reported just one day before the Katz note that the player and team see the superstar "on a Derek Jeter-type trajectory: remaining as the face of the franchise until he retires." Derek Jeter, the Hall of Fame shortstop, notably played for the New York Yankees from 1995-2014 before retiring.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in October that the Knicks had a hefty package of players and picks ready for the 76ers in exchange for Embiid.

However, Begley reported later in the month that the 76ers "didn't take it seriously," per a source. Begley also added that "any discussion of an Embiid trade is a waste of time until he requests a trade from the organization."