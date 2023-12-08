NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' LaVine, DeRozan Haven't Drawn 'Serious Interest' from Knicks

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite the New York Knicks' pursuit of a star, the team's front office isn't enticed by Chicago Bulls All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks haven't "expressed serious interest" in either of the Bulls' stars. With Chicago sitting at 8-14 through 22 games, its front office has dealt with several road blocks when it comes to potentially trading away the team's top scorers.

The Bulls have reportedly struggled to find suitors for LaVine, DeRozan, and center Nikola Vucevic on the trade market, per Katz.

As for the Knicks, they're still surveying the NBA landscape for a disgruntled star player to pair alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Team president Leon Rose likely believes that the addition of one of the Bulls' stars isn't enough for New York to compete with Eastern Conference powerhouses such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

DeRozan has struggled to maintain his efficiency in Year 15 while his 21.9 points per game represents his lowest scoring average as a member of the Bulls. The 34-year-old remains an elite mid-range shooter who has surprisingly canned 37.3 percent of his triples this season, although his overall trade value is capped by his short contract. DeRozan is currently playing on the last year of a three-year, $82 million deal that he signed in 2021.

LaVine has similarly gotten off to a slow start in 2023, averaging 21.0 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting a career-low 33.6 percent from behind the arc. He still has three years remaining on his contract however, including a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.