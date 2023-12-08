Sean McDermott Defended by Bills Players, GM After Report on Insensitive Remarks

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Buffalo's players are defending head coach Sean McDermott following a report that stated he once referenced the 9/11 hijackers as an example of teamwork.

Beane told reporters Friday:

"Everyone is 100% behind Sean. ... Everyone is truly focused, it's been a good week of practice, I know we've had a couple hiccups here that we've had to deal with off the field, but out there, you wouldn't know it. I was out there for every bit of that practice. And just to watch that and see it. The guys are going to rally. There's two things you can do. You can divide, or you can rally. And I expect this team to rally."

NFL insider Tyler Dunne (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), citing sources, wrote in a report on Thursday that during training camp in 2019, McDermott used the 9/11 hijackers as an example of how the players can come together and work as a team.

McDermott "cited the [9/11] hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection," Dunne wrote.

"One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions," Dunne added. "'What tactics do you think they used to come together?' A young player tried to methodically answer. 'What do you think their biggest obstacle was?' A veteran answered, 'TSA,' which mercifully lightened the mood."

McDermott, who called the initial story an "attack on my character," apologized for the remarks while speaking with the media on Thursday.

"My intent in the meeting that day was to discuss the importance of communication and being on the same page with the team," he said. "I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day and I immediately apologized to the team.

"... Not only was 9/11 a horrific event in our country's history, but a day that I lost a good family friend."

McDermott also addressed members of the current team on Thursday, even players who weren't on the roster in 2019. Safety Micah Hyde was among the players to voice his support for the head coach.

"But to me, I think it's a low blow to question Sean's character. And I don't think there's any good coming out of that," Hyde said. "I think a lot of us are, would, not to knock on you guys, but the media reporting the story, but I think in the locker room and stuff, we're all here to lift each other up. So, for guys to do that, it's kind of messed up in my eyes. You know me, I'm pro Sean McDermott. I trust in everything that he's done around here, and what he's gonna continue to do and I'm gonna back him any day of the week, twice on Sunday."

McDermott is in his seventh season with the Bills, and Buffalo reached the playoffs in five of his first six seasons. However, the team has never reached the Super Bowl and is currently out of the playoff picture at 6-6 with a big matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on tap this weekend.