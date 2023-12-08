Tyrese Haliburton: Pacers' Matchup with LeBron James, Lakers Is 'Storybook Ending'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton told reporters that his team's In-Season Tournament Championship battle with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday marks a "storybook ending."

Haliburton also joked that James is like the "final boss" in a video game.

The fourth-year pro has been nothing short of phenomenal all season, averaging 26.9 points and 12.1 assists for a 12-8 Pacers team that could very well make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

James, who turns 39 on Dec. 30, has been amazing himself in his 21st NBA season, posting 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the 14-9 Lakers, currently fourth in the West.

On paper, this looks like a great matchup featuring one of the game's all-time greats (if not the GOAT) in James versus a 23-year-old breakout superstar who is making a case for a spot on the All-NBA First Team this season.

Indiana is one of the more fun teams to watch in basketball. The Pacers are No. 1 in scoring, No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 1 in pace as well, per Basketball-Reference. Eight players average at least 10.0 points per game.

The Pacers have been quite impressive throughout the In-Season Tournament as well, going 4-0 in group play before beating the East's current first-place team (the Boston Celtics) and then its second-place one (the Milwaukee Bucks).

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been faring quite well following a 3-5 start. Like the Pacers, the Lakers were undefeated group play and capped off its knockout round victories with a thorough 133-89 trouncing of the New Orleans Pelicans. James scored 30 points in 22 minutes during that affair, including three-pointers on back-to-back-to-back possessions.