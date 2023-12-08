Hornets' LaMelo Ball to Be Reevaluated in 1 Week amid Ankle Injury Rehab

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LaMelo Ball will be reevaluated in one week after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 26.

The Charlotte Hornets (via ESPN's Marc J. Spears) said on Friday that Ball has made progress in his rehab and has begun individual activities.

Ball was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after the Hornets' game against the Orlando Magic on November 26 and has missed four games since. The Hornets take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night and will be without their point guard for a fifth-straight game.

The Hornets are 6-13 on the season, losing three of their four games since Ball suffered his injury.

Ball is averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season.

Ball is coming off of a season where he played just 36 games while dealing with a multitude of injuries — three of which were left-ankle sprains. He also suffered a season-ending right ankle fracture in February.

When he was healthy, Ball was playing the best basketball of his career. He averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists per game in the 36 games he played, both of which were career-highs.

Ball is looking to make a return soon to help his struggling team. The Hornets have won just six games on the season and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, above just the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons.