Lakers Rumors: Zach LaVine Trade Has LA 'Wary' Due to Concerns About Defense

If the Los Angeles Lakers make a major deal ahead of the trade deadline, Zach LaVine's limitations on the court might keep him from being their primary target.

Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Lakers are "wary" of acquiring LaVine to raise the ceiling for the offense because it would come at the expense of their defense and long-term salary cap.

It's not even clear what the market for LaVine, assuming the Bulls decide to trade him, is going to be. His value around the NBA doesn't seem to be particularly high, which could be a problem because Chicago would want a good return to jumpstart a potential rebuild.

LaVine's contract could also be prohibitive for teams. He's owed $40.1 million this season and up to $138 million over the next three seasons through 2026-27 if he exercises his player option.

The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Star on the strength of his ability to score. He's averaged at least 20.0 points per game every season since 2018-19 and has made 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts over the previous five seasons.

But there are limitations to LaVine's style of play that don't always lend themselves to success. He's never been a great distributor with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio in his career.

LaVine's defense has been an issue throughout his career. He will often have lapses when he tries to steal the ball and make a spectacular play rather than staying in front to disrupt the player he's guarding.

The Lakers don't need a primary ballhandler with LeBron James on their roster. They do need to add more scoring punch to an offense that ranks 23rd in rating, 27th in three-point percentage and tied for last in three-pointers made per game.