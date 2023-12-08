Paul Heyman Is the Key to Unlocking Next Chapter for The Bloodline and Roman Reigns

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As WWE's popular storyline featuring The Bloodline starts to wind down, Paul Heyman may emerge as the final domino that leads to its conclusion.

At its peak, the melodramatic story arc captivated fans, generated record numbers, and produced some of the most engaging segments in the history of the company. Roman Reigns became the star many knew he could be as a narcissistic and manipulative heel.

Conversely, welcoming Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn onto his Island of Relevance was a stroke of genius. The Bloodline has elevated everyone involved and became the centerpiece of the most commercially successful and acclaimed long-form story in pro wrestling.

However, it's fair to say the hit plotline has lost some of its luster as The Tribal Chief's historic title reign trudges on. After Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story at WrestleMania 39, it became increasingly clear that WWE was delaying the demise of its most lucrative cash cow for as long as possible.

That's understandable from a business standpoint, but it's hard to deny that the well is running dry from a narrative perspective. Yes, we did enjoy some substantial progression ahead of SummerSlam, but it has been at a standstill again lately.

That's likely because the company has major plans for WrestleMania season next year. Hopefully, the subplots between Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's success as a singles competitor signal the logical culmination of this ongoing saga in 2024.

Without his family, The Head of the Table would be left with someone who has already deserted him once, the Wiseman. His alliance with Brock Lesnar in 2022 may have been short-lived, but it could be a preview of what's to come.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Will The Wiseman Stay Loyal

Fans were shocked when Reigns acquired Heyman as his special counsel on the Aug. 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown. After his seven-year feud with The Beast Incarnate, it felt like Superman joining forces with Lex Luthor.

Nevertheless, The Wiseman has a history with the Anoa'i family on and off screen as he managed The Samoan SWAT Team in 1989. This obscure fact allowed WWE to effectively blur the lines between fiction and reality during the inception of The Bloodline.

Still, siding with Heyman was risky for the 38-year-old, who has been notably paranoid and insecure throughout his time as the main antagonist. That's because the infamous chair shot that initially ended The Shield shaped who he would become as the leader of his own stable.

As such, The Tribal Chief went back to his roots and built something new in his image so that such a betrayal wouldn't happen again. His special counsel is a family friend and a means to an end, but how much can he trust him?

Rhodes even questioned his loyalty when he declared he would lose his tribe on Mar. 20. In fact, his prophecy started to ring true because Jey was the first one to leave after their clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Time will tell if Heyman will also go back to being an advocate as The American Nightmare said, but CM Punk's return makes that theory even more plausible. After all, he notoriously identified himself as a "Paul Heyman Guy" during the pipebomb promo, and the two worked together during his final run as a heel with WWE.

A Return to Familiar Paths

The Wiseman was the first to join Reigns in his journey to claim the top spot in the company. So, it would make sense for his special counsel to be the last to leave as everything he built over the past three years collapses.

The Samoan star will inevitably cross paths with Punk. His impending feud with Rollins is currently the topic of discussion, but the two have been linked since The Straight Edge Superstar left WWE and appeared on the Art of Wrestling.

The Head of the Table has taken jabs at him since his return to wrestling in 2021. Punk also cleverly referenced Heyman in his first appearance on Raw in nine years. The question is where does The Wiseman stand in all of this?

The end of The Bloodline would mean that Reigns' would finally get his comeuppance after years of manipulation. However, parting ways with Heyman could ultimately lead to a change of heart.

Let's face it. The undisputed universal champion is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. It's only a matter of time before he becomes a good guy, and honestly, he could use a new direction.