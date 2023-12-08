Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Being in MVP Conversation 'Feels Like 2K Sometimes'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton made an interesting comparison about his name being mentioned in MVP talks following the team's 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

"It feels good," Haliburton said, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "It feels like 2K, sometimes."

The 23-year-old recorded 27 points and 15 assists in the win as Indiana eliminated Milwaukee from the NBA's In-Season Tournament, hitting a step-back three with just under a minute remaining in regulation to give the Pacers a late eight-point lead.

The Pacers advanced to the championship game with the victory, where they'll face off against the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans for a shot at the NBA Cup in addition to $500,000 for each player on the winning team.

As for Haliburton, the former first-round pick is likely headed towards his second consecutive All-Star appearance. Prior to Thursday night's action, he was already averaging 26.9 points and a league-best 11.9 assists per game on 52-45-88 shooting splits. Under head coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton is the driving force behind the fastest-paced offense in the NBA.

While his talent often speaks for itself, the former Iowa State standout has often referenced NBA 2k when discussing his ability to read the floor.

"Honestly, a lot of my hoop knowledge in knowing how to play comes from video games," Haliburton said in a Nov. interview with Rob Mahoney of The Ringer. "When you're playing 2K and you're on that camera angle where you can see everything ahead of you, that's how I think sometimes."

Not only are the Pacers in contention for the NBA's newest trophy, but their 12-8 record is good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference through 20 games. Haliburton will attempt to lead Indiana to a playoff berth that the team hasn't been able to secure since the 2019-20 season.