Knicks Trade Rumors: NBA 'Waiting' on Rose 'to Pounce' amid Donovan Mitchell Buzz

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The eyes of the NBA are on the New York Knicks, as everyone waits for the time when the front office will go all-in and make a move for a game-changing superstar.

New York Post NBA columnist Stefan Bondy outlined the current issues with the Knicks' roster amid Quentin Grimes' frustration with his role on the team.

"There clearly needs to be a change, if only because the Knicks can't afford to operate with the current version of Grimes," Bondy wrote. "They didn't make him untouchable in trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell for this to happen. The first obvious solution is to make that blockbuster we've been hearing about for so long, clear out the logjam and raise the Knicks ceiling. Rose is sitting on these draft picks and the NBA universe has been waiting for him to pounce."

The Knicks have long been circled as a possible destination for Mitchell, even after the star was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2022 season. Mitchell has been nothing short of excellent in Cleveland, averaging 27.6 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game, leading the Cavs to a 12-9 record.

Mitchell has yet to sign a long-term contract extension in Cleveland and has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

New York has continued to be linked to numerous star players due to its stockpile of assets. Names such as Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns have been linked to the Knicks in recent months and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted on Wednesday that New York is "monitoring the marketplace" for a player the franchise can go "all-in" for.