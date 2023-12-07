NBA Rumors: Pistons Have 'No Immediate Plans to Trade' Bogdanović amid Knicks Buzz

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons reportedly are not looking to deal veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović amid the team's 18-game losing streak despite past links to the New York Knicks.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Pistons have "no immediate plans" to trade Bogdanović, who the Knicks were interested in landing in the past. The Pistons are hoping that Bogdanović will be able to be a key contributor when he is healthy.

Bogdanović missed all of October and November with a right calf strain, but has since made his return. He suited up for the first time on Dec. 2, scoring 22 points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also had 22 points, along with 7 assists, on Wednesday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons are a league-worst 2-19 on the season. They have not won a game since the Oct. 28 meeting with the Chicago Bulls.