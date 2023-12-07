X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Rumors: Pistons Have 'No Immediate Plans to Trade' Bogdanović amid Knicks Buzz

    Andrew PetersDecember 7, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 02: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on December 02, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons reportedly are not looking to deal veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović amid the team's 18-game losing streak despite past links to the New York Knicks.

    According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Pistons have "no immediate plans" to trade Bogdanović, who the Knicks were interested in landing in the past. The Pistons are hoping that Bogdanović will be able to be a key contributor when he is healthy.

    Bogdanović missed all of October and November with a right calf strain, but has since made his return. He suited up for the first time on Dec. 2, scoring 22 points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also had 22 points, along with 7 assists, on Wednesday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

    The Pistons are a league-worst 2-19 on the season. They have not won a game since the Oct. 28 meeting with the Chicago Bulls.

    The Knicks have been in trade talks in recent weeks ahead of the Dec. 15 date that marks when many free agents will be eligible to be traded. At 12-8 on the season, New York is looking to add another piece to get it over the hump. Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are two players that the Knicks could be eyeing, but Begley reported that there haven't been any serious trade talks yet.

    NBA Rumors: Pistons Have 'No Immediate Plans to Trade' Bogdanović amid Knicks Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon