    Mavs' Luka Dončić Stuns NBA Fans with Historic 1st-Half Triple-Double vs. Jazz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 6 : Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 6, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Luka Dončić is having a better night than you are.

    The Dallas Mavericks superstar put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening... IN THE FIRST HALF.

    NBA @NBA

    FIRST HALF TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🤯<br><br>Luka tallied a TRIPLE-DOUBLE of 29 PTS, 10 REB, and 10 AST in the 1H 😤<br><br>Mavericks-Jazz | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/YKRNCH808l">https://t.co/YKRNCH808l</a> <a href="https://t.co/G10QgvWU0M">pic.twitter.com/G10QgvWU0M</a>

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN THE FIRST HALF??????<br><br>LUKA ARE YOU OKAY

    That isn't the sort of thing that NBA players normally do, in case you were wondering:

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Luka Dončić in the first half:<br><br>29 PTS<br>10 AST<br>10 REB<br><br>He joins Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, and Nikola Jokić as the only players since 2000 to have a triple-double by halftime in a game. <a href="https://t.co/LktjA22q3M">pic.twitter.com/LktjA22q3M</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Luka Doncic was on FIRE in the first half vs. the Jazz 🔥<br><br>29 PTS<br>10 REB<br>10 AST<br><br>That's the first 25-point triple-double in a half in NBA history 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/Vuu2BOZT0f">pic.twitter.com/Vuu2BOZT0f</a>

    So as you can imagine, fans and pundits alike on social media were losing their minds over the performance:

    Landon Thomas @sixfivelando

    Luka Dončić passes Larry Bird for 9th on the NBA's all-time list for triple-doubles (60).<br><br>He is 24 years old. <a href="https://t.co/LbB9QR4G8H">pic.twitter.com/LbB9QR4G8H</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    Luka Doncic right now <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/yjjfDVPslC">pic.twitter.com/yjjfDVPslC</a>

    Sarah Todd @NBASarah

    Luka Doncic has a first-half triple double and he literally didn't even look like he was trying that hard.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    The Jazz trail the Mavericks 74-51 at halftime. Doncic with 29-10-10 in 20 minutes of play. <br><br>Utah ran into the one superstar around the league that doesn't play with his food. Luka smelled blood early on and never let the Jazz up off the mat

    BSOLZ @BSOLZ_

    Luka got WHAT at halftime??? 😭😭😭

    Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

    Headband Luka is the governor of Texas

    Famouslos32 @famouslos32

    Luka amazing. Triple Double in the first half 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Josh Bowe @Boweman55

    the list of luka's outrageous accomplishments grows tonight with a 29-point first half triple double. my goodness.

    Ryan Miller @millerjryan

    The Jazz last had a player record a triple-double in 2008. <br><br>Luka Doncic had one in the first half.

    Slightly Biased @BiasedSlightly

    headband dad Luka overpowered please patch

    You've heard of Hoodie Melo, but Headband Luka is just different.

    At this point, though, the wild accomplishments of Dončić shouldn't surprise us. The man hits step-back threes and contested scoop layups with the same sort of ease your dad displays while cleaning the windshield of his car as he waits for the tank to fill at the gas station.

    He completes no-look passes and lobs like he's just handing the ball over to his teammates. He might as well be—the man is smooth.

    And he has the Mavericks well on their way to a 12th win this season.

    The 2022-23 season ended poorly for the Mavs, as they failed to reach the postseason behind a defense that often looked about as helpless as the Jazz have looked on Wednesday night. But if these Mavericks get into the postseason and Dončić gets the chance to cook under the bright lights, well, look out below.

    Headband Luka is here. Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.