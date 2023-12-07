Mavs' Luka Dončić Stuns NBA Fans with Historic 1st-Half Triple-Double vs. Jazz

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Dončić is having a better night than you are.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening... IN THE FIRST HALF.

That isn't the sort of thing that NBA players normally do, in case you were wondering:

So as you can imagine, fans and pundits alike on social media were losing their minds over the performance:

You've heard of Hoodie Melo, but Headband Luka is just different.

At this point, though, the wild accomplishments of Dončić shouldn't surprise us. The man hits step-back threes and contested scoop layups with the same sort of ease your dad displays while cleaning the windshield of his car as he waits for the tank to fill at the gas station.

He completes no-look passes and lobs like he's just handing the ball over to his teammates. He might as well be—the man is smooth.

And he has the Mavericks well on their way to a 12th win this season.

The 2022-23 season ended poorly for the Mavs, as they failed to reach the postseason behind a defense that often looked about as helpless as the Jazz have looked on Wednesday night. But if these Mavericks get into the postseason and Dončić gets the chance to cook under the bright lights, well, look out below.