Victor Wembanyama Criticized by NBA Fans as Rudy Gobert Keys T-Wolves' Win vs. Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Criticized by NBA Fans as Rudy Gobert Keys T-Wolves' Win vs. SpursDecember 7, 2023
San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama is destined for a long and prosperous NBA career filled with many fantastic performances. Early returns show that the 19-year-old looks like he'll be enjoying a fantastic NBA campaign, but there will be growing pains along the way, but
Unfortunately, Wednesday evening showcased some of those growing pains as Wembanyama had a night to forget when faced up against the league-best Minnesota Timberwolves, fellow Frenchman and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for the second time on an NBA court.
Wembanyama finished with 12 points on just 4-of-13 shooting alongside 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Gobert dominated the paint with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 21 rebounds and an astronomical plus-31 rating.
San Antonio hung tough for a while and was even tied with Minnesota going into the fourth, but the Timberwolves pulled away for the 102-94 win.
Fans noted how Wembanyama struggled on Wednesday evening, especially against Gobert.
Camden @Camden_Cash
I'm sure he'll end up being a very good player, but we need to recognize how ludicrous the Victor Wembanyama hype was.<br><br>Some calling him the greatest prospect of all-time. Some saying they'd take Wembanyama over LeBron James if they were in the same draft class…<br><br>Foolishness.
Of course, Wembanyama is are just 20 games into his career, and he just came off a month where he averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He's certainly capable of better performances, and we'll see them soon enough.
The 3-17 Spurs have now lost 15 straight games. They'll look to break their skid Friday when they host the Chicago Bulls.