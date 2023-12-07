X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama Criticized by NBA Fans as Rudy Gobert Keys T-Wolves' Win vs. Spurs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 7, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama is destined for a long and prosperous NBA career filled with many fantastic performances. Early returns show that the 19-year-old looks like he'll be enjoying a fantastic NBA campaign, but there will be growing pains along the way, but

    Unfortunately, Wednesday evening showcased some of those growing pains as Wembanyama had a night to forget when faced up against the league-best Minnesota Timberwolves, fellow Frenchman and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for the second time on an NBA court.

    Wembanyama finished with 12 points on just 4-of-13 shooting alongside 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Gobert dominated the paint with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 21 rebounds and an astronomical plus-31 rating.

    San Antonio hung tough for a while and was even tied with Minnesota going into the fourth, but the Timberwolves pulled away for the 102-94 win.

    Fans noted how Wembanyama struggled on Wednesday evening, especially against Gobert.

    MN Dreamin @RosendoDelgadi5

    Gobert having his way with Wemby. Great team ball to pull Wemby out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WolvesBack?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WolvesBack</a>

    K👁🌲🐺🌲 @Kgformvp211

    Wemby: I bet you are wondering how ai wound up here… <a href="https://t.co/Zx6VxxSN4n">pic.twitter.com/Zx6VxxSN4n</a>

    MNMuse @statmusewolves

    Victor Wembanyama tonight:<br><br>12 PTS<br>31 FG<br>0 3P%<br>2 TOV<br><br>Give Rudy his DPOY already <a href="https://t.co/H6Ib6tga9K">pic.twitter.com/H6Ib6tga9K</a>

    Camden @Camden_Cash

    I'm sure he'll end up being a very good player, but we need to recognize how ludicrous the Victor Wembanyama hype was.<br><br>Some calling him the greatest prospect of all-time. Some saying they'd take Wembanyama over LeBron James if they were in the same draft class…<br><br>Foolishness.

    Devincent Williams @VinnyMcFly

    Rudy Gobert bullying Wemby

    SSN - San Antonio Spurs @SSN_Spurs

    Wemby has to be better defensively, letting Gobert bully you like that is unacceptable

    ChampagnePappy @Exsoldier92

    Wembanyama is no LeBron 🙅🏽

    HerQUEles ⚡️ @Alstevis

    Somebody tell Wembanyama to turn up!! Dang man

    Tyler Metcalf @tmetcalf11

    Timberwolves did a good job of minimizing Wembanyama's rim protection in the first half by making him guard in space. Naz and KAT exposed him a few times with their handle, speed, and extension finishes.

    Riichard1899 @R1899A

    Victor Wembanyama continues to disappoint but i think much goes on the team... they cannot figure it out how to play with Wemby <br><br>at least Sochan came of the bench

    O. @_limitedrange

    They have figured out Wembanyama. Ant wanted to kill him 😭

    Of course, Wembanyama is are just 20 games into his career, and he just came off a month where he averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He's certainly capable of better performances, and we'll see them soon enough.

    The 3-17 Spurs have now lost 15 straight games. They'll look to break their skid Friday when they host the Chicago Bulls.