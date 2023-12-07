Victor Wembanyama Criticized by NBA Fans as Rudy Gobert Keys T-Wolves' Win vs. Spurs

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama is destined for a long and prosperous NBA career filled with many fantastic performances. Early returns show that the 19-year-old looks like he'll be enjoying a fantastic NBA campaign, but there will be growing pains along the way, but

Unfortunately, Wednesday evening showcased some of those growing pains as Wembanyama had a night to forget when faced up against the league-best Minnesota Timberwolves, fellow Frenchman and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for the second time on an NBA court.

Wembanyama finished with 12 points on just 4-of-13 shooting alongside 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Gobert dominated the paint with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, 21 rebounds and an astronomical plus-31 rating.

San Antonio hung tough for a while and was even tied with Minnesota going into the fourth, but the Timberwolves pulled away for the 102-94 win.

Fans noted how Wembanyama struggled on Wednesday evening, especially against Gobert.

Of course, Wembanyama is are just 20 games into his career, and he just came off a month where he averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He's certainly capable of better performances, and we'll see them soon enough.