Lakers Rumors: NBA Asked LAL to Wear Gold Instead of Black Uniforms for IST Semis

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have excelled in the In-Season Tournament with their black "city edition" uniforms, but the NBA has mandated that they wear their gold "icon" jerseys for the semifinal matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided the scoop.

"The Lakers are slated to wear their gold 'icon' jerseys, according to their uniform schedule on the team website, which lists the colorway planned for every game for L.A. through the end of the regular season. The Pelicans will be in their white "association" uniforms.

"The NBA is preventing the Lakers from wearing their black uniforms because of concerns over the visual contrast between the jerseys and the design of the specialized in-season court the semifinals will be played on at T-Mobile Arena, a source with knowledge of the subject told ESPN."

The NBA provided a first look of the semifinals court on Wednesday.

Per McMenamin, the Lakers have gone 3-0 in IST play while wearing their black uniforms. They won't be wearing them on Thursday, though, and at least one Lakers player isn't happy.

"That's ass," an unnamed Lakers player told McMenamin when informed of the NBA's decision.