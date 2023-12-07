X

NBA

    Video: Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Ingram Eye NBA In-Season Tournament Celebration

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 6: Brandon Ingram #14 and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans smile during the In-Season Tournament Practice press conference on December 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson had a good laugh when asked by reporters how they would celebrate if they won the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

    Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

    Here is the clip for those who would like a laugh on this beautiful Wednesday. <a href="https://t.co/sMyxcHcDXy">https://t.co/sMyxcHcDXy</a> <a href="https://t.co/5LZhERs7vQ">pic.twitter.com/5LZhERs7vQ</a>

    "Nah, we ain't thought about it," Ingram said. "But I know it's gonna be a good time."

    "Yessir," Williamson added. "Yessir."

    NBA players have regarded the In-Season Tournament with varying degrees of seriousness, though Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo each offered their opinions on some of the positive aspects Wednesday:

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    When asked what could change for next year's in-season tournament, Lillard says "the courts," then adds the NBA could add more money to the prize pot too. <a href="https://t.co/HQ6y8rxPwK">https://t.co/HQ6y8rxPwK</a>

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Giannis jokes that if the Bucks win the in-season tournament, he'll have an accolade that Michael Jordan and Kobe don't have, so "I guess then [I'd be] better than them."

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Giannis says that "win or lose, this is going to be very good for our team," will give the newly-put-together Bucks a chance to be in higher-stakes situations and see how they react, build chemistry.

    "I hope we throw a really good party," Pelicans' veteran guard C.J. McCollum told reporters when asked if the organization would hang a banner if it won the tourney. "A banner, I guess? I don't know, that's a great question I haven't really thought about."

    At the very least, players on the four remaining teams—the Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers—have already earned $150,000 per player by reaching the semifinals. The winning team will secure $500,000 per player, while that number will be $200,000 for the runners-up.

    So they'll have some spare coin to throw that party, or whatever it is that Ingram and Williamson have planned.

