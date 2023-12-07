Video: Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Ingram Eye NBA In-Season Tournament Celebration

Ian Maule/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson had a good laugh when asked by reporters how they would celebrate if they won the NBA's In-Season Tournament.

"Nah, we ain't thought about it," Ingram said. "But I know it's gonna be a good time."

"Yessir," Williamson added. "Yessir."

NBA players have regarded the In-Season Tournament with varying degrees of seriousness, though Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo each offered their opinions on some of the positive aspects Wednesday:

"I hope we throw a really good party," Pelicans' veteran guard C.J. McCollum told reporters when asked if the organization would hang a banner if it won the tourney. "A banner, I guess? I don't know, that's a great question I haven't really thought about."

At the very least, players on the four remaining teams—the Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers—have already earned $150,000 per player by reaching the semifinals. The winning team will secure $500,000 per player, while that number will be $200,000 for the runners-up.