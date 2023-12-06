UNLV's CBB Game vs. Dayton Canceled Following Shooting on Campus

UNLV's CBB Game vs. Dayton Canceled Following Shooting on CampusDecember 6, 2023
Wednesday's men's basketball game between UNLV and Dayton was canceled after a shooting was reported on the UNLV campus.
Dayton Basketball @DaytonMBB
Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV's campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.
At 11:54 a.m. PT, UNLV told students that university police were responding to a report of a shooting near Beam Hall and that those on campus should shelter in place. Las Vegas police announced at 12:04 p.m. officers were en route to the scene of an active shooter situation.
The LVMPD followed up at 12:37 p.m. to say the shooting suspect "has been located and is deceased."
At a press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said "there are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals" but declined to provide any specifics beyond that.
Dayton was scheduled to host UNLV at UD Arena on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The Flyers are 6-2 on the season, with the Rebels sitting a .500 (3-3).
UNLV's next three games are all off campus. It plays Loyola Marymount and Creighton as part of the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nevada, and then it matches up with Saint Mary's in Phoenix on Dec. 16. The Rebels' next true home game isn't until Dec. 21 against Hofstra.