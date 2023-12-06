UNLV's CBB Game vs. Dayton Canceled Following Shooting on Campus

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday's men's basketball game between UNLV and Dayton was canceled after a shooting was reported on the UNLV campus.

At 11:54 a.m. PT, UNLV told students that university police were responding to a report of a shooting near Beam Hall and that those on campus should shelter in place. Las Vegas police announced at 12:04 p.m. officers were en route to the scene of an active shooter situation.

The LVMPD followed up at 12:37 p.m. to say the shooting suspect "has been located and is deceased."

At a press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said "there are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals" but declined to provide any specifics beyond that.

Dayton was scheduled to host UNLV at UD Arena on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The Flyers are 6-2 on the season, with the Rebels sitting a .500 (3-3).