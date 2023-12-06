X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    UNLV's CBB Game vs. Dayton Canceled Following Shooting on Campus

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 10: Nike Elite basketball sit on the rack prior to the 2020 Horizon League Mens Basketball Championships championship game between the Northern Kentucky Norse and the UIC Flames on March 10, 2020 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Wednesday's men's basketball game between UNLV and Dayton was canceled after a shooting was reported on the UNLV campus.

    Dayton Basketball @DaytonMBB

    Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV's campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.

    At 11:54 a.m. PT, UNLV told students that university police were responding to a report of a shooting near Beam Hall and that those on campus should shelter in place. Las Vegas police announced at 12:04 p.m. officers were en route to the scene of an active shooter situation.

    The LVMPD followed up at 12:37 p.m. to say the shooting suspect "has been located and is deceased."

    LVMPD @LVMPD

    UPDATE: LVMPD Sheriff: There is NO further threat. No idea about motive. A number of victims have been transported to area hospitals. Those details will be available soon.<br>The investigation is active and continuing. <a href="https://t.co/lRwauUKvsu">https://t.co/lRwauUKvsu</a>

    At a press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said "there are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals" but declined to provide any specifics beyond that.

    ABC News Live @ABCNewsLive

    BREAKING: Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says "there's no further threat" and authorities have "no idea on the motive" after shooting at the UNLV. <a href="https://t.co/CrtRDNFt01">pic.twitter.com/CrtRDNFt01</a>

    Dayton was scheduled to host UNLV at UD Arena on Wednesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. The Flyers are 6-2 on the season, with the Rebels sitting a .500 (3-3).

    UNLV's next three games are all off campus. It plays Loyola Marymount and Creighton as part of the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nevada, and then it matches up with Saint Mary's in Phoenix on Dec. 16. The Rebels' next true home game isn't until Dec. 21 against Hofstra.

    UNLV's CBB Game vs. Dayton Canceled Following Shooting on Campus
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon