MLB Rule 5 Draft 2023 Results: Team by Team Breakdown

With most baseball fans glued to the newest rumor surrounding the top free agents and trade candidates, another piece of MLB offseason business unfolded Wednesday.

All 30 teams gathered to conduct the Rule 5 draft, an exercise that allows general managers to take a flier on prospects who have fallen through the cracks a bit. Josh Hamilton, José Bautista and Johan Santana are among the three most notable Rule 5 picks who went on to stardom.

That trio is by far the exception to the rule because most Rule 5 selections remain largely anonymous during their MLB runs.

Here's a quick recap of this year's draft.

2023 Rule 5 Draft Results

Major League Phase

Oakland Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (NYY) Kansas City Royals: RHP Matt Sauer (NYY) Colorado Rockies: RHP Anthony Molina (TB) Chicago White Sox: LHP Shane Drohan (BOS) Washington Nationals: SS Nasim Nuñez (MIA) St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Ryan Fernandez (BOS) Los Angeles Angels: pass New York Mets: RHP Justin Slaten (TEX) Pittsburgh Pirates: pass Cleveland Guardians: 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (AZ) Detroit Tigers: pass Boston Red Sox: pass San Francisco Giants: pass Cincinnati Reds: pass San Diego Padres: RHP Stephen Kolek (SEA) New York Yankees: pass Chicago Cubs: pass Miami Marlins: pass Arizona Diamondbacks: pass Minnesota Twins: pass Seattle Mariners: pass Toronto Blue Jays: pass Texas Rangers: RHP Carson Coleman (NYY) Philadelphia Phillies: pass Houston Astros: pass Milwaukee Brewers: pass Tampa Bay Rays: pass Los Angeles Dodgers: pass Baltimore Orioles: pass Atlanta Braves: pass

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo listed right-hander Matt Sauer as one of the top pitchers potentially in play, and the Kansas City Royals made him the second prospect off the board.

Sauer was the No. 25 player in New York's farm system, splitting his 2023 season mostly between High-A and Double-A. He had a 3.41 ERA and 93 strikeouts with 34 walks across 74 innings.

The Yankees also watched two other pitchers, Mitch Spence and Carson Coleman, get selected. The New York Post's Joel Sherman said before the event the team could be losing some serious depth across the board:

Spence went 8-8 with a 4.47 RA and 153 strikeouts in 29 starts for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Oakland Athletics won an MLB-worst 50 games in 2023 and don't figure to take a big leap forward in 2024. The road may be wide open for Spence to earn his way into the rotation.

Nasim Nuñez was the first position player taken in the major league portion.

The 23-year-old middle infielder played 125 games for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate a season ago. His hitting left something to be desired as he had a .225/.341/.286 slash line. But he stole 52 bases, and MLB.com gives him a 70-grade for his defense.

Like the A's, the Nationals are still in the rebuilding phase. Washington might see Nuñez as a defensive alternative for CJ Abrams, who will continue to be a big part of the organization's future despite an uneven first full season in the nation's capital.