Yankees Fans Dream of Return to World Series After Juan Soto Trade with Padres

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expectations are high for the New York Yankees in any given year, and now they're through the roof heading into the 2024 MLB season after the Bronx Bombers have acquired Juan Soto, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees are sending pitchers Michael King and Jhony Brito, catcher Kyle Higashioka, and pair of prospects (Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez) to the San Diego Padres for the three-time All-Star and outfielder Trent Grisham.

For New York, the sense of urgency is heightened by the fact Soto is due to be a free agent in 2024. The Yankees in theory have the financial resources to sign him to a new contract, but the Padres learned the hard way the window to win with him on the roster could be shorter than expected.

Add it all together and this is shaping up to be a championship-or-bust year in the Bronx.

This could finally be a make-or-break season for manager Aaron Boone and perhaps general manager Brian Cashman as well. Neither figure is all that popular with the fanbase, and failing to deliver with this roster could finally bring serious consequences.

In Cashman's case, though, inking Soto to an extension may buy him a lot of job security. He's certainly receiving some goodwill right now.

The Yankees may not be done getting major reinforcements, either. Morosi reported they're due to host Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday, so signing the best starting pitcher in free agency remains in play.