    Yankees Fans Dream of Return to World Series After Juan Soto Trade with Padres

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - JULY 19: San Diego Padres Outfield Juan Soto (22) signs autographs before the MLB baseball regular season game between the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays on July 19, 2023, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Expectations are high for the New York Yankees in any given year, and now they're through the roof heading into the 2024 MLB season after the Bronx Bombers have acquired Juan Soto, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

    According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees are sending pitchers Michael King and Jhony Brito, catcher Kyle Higashioka, and pair of prospects (Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez) to the San Diego Padres for the three-time All-Star and outfielder Trent Grisham.

    For New York, the sense of urgency is heightened by the fact Soto is due to be a free agent in 2024. The Yankees in theory have the financial resources to sign him to a new contract, but the Padres learned the hard way the window to win with him on the roster could be shorter than expected.

    Add it all together and this is shaping up to be a championship-or-bust year in the Bronx.

    avi sauber @SauberAvi

    YANKEES ARE ABOUT TO WIN THE 2024 WORLD SERIES LET'S GOOOOO

    ray @ray34ford

    No excuses for Yankees not to easily win the World Series now !!! If they don't they should fire everyone <a href="https://t.co/sLsdUsSx1X">https://t.co/sLsdUsSx1X</a>

    Jackie @JJFan18

    Yankees better win the World Series in 2024 given they know Soto is strictly a one year rental <br><br>They also better win it all because they're getting Juan Soto and what they're giving up to get him

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    "You hit Juan Soto in front of Aaron Judge... I'm taking the subway and I'm going to the game." - <a href="https://twitter.com/markdero7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markdero7</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBTonight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBTonight</a> weighs in on the potential of the Yankees lineup amid trade rumors for Juan Soto.<a href="https://twitter.com/JonHeyman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonHeyman</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/adnansvirk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adnansvirk</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/StevePhillipsGM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StevePhillipsGM</a> <a href="https://t.co/EAczu4fxQQ">pic.twitter.com/EAczu4fxQQ</a>

    Bryce Wiginton @cantguardbryce

    and just like that the Yankees have 3 of the top 10 players in baseball.<br><br>- Judge<br>- Soto<br>- Cole<br><br>Is a core that can compete for a World Series next season if they address a few other needs. <a href="https://t.co/6NfTCdQXrV">https://t.co/6NfTCdQXrV</a>

    Tori @captain_torriii

    On the anniversary of Arson Judge, the Yankees have acquired John Soto. <br><br>2024 World Series here we come. <a href="https://t.co/BatNRWttot">pic.twitter.com/BatNRWttot</a>

    𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄 @FrankiesTwoLoud

    all our pain, suffering and complaining over the last couple years has finally gotten loud enough to reach Hal Steinbrenner … thank god <br><br>after completing the trade for Juan Soto the Yankees need to sign Yamamoto and make this a real push for World Series 28

    Rational Yankees Fan @rational_yankee

    I want to the Yankees to get Juan Soto.<br><br>But it certainly feels like the Yankees caved completely and just gave SD what they wanted. I know the fans wanted them to do that, but it's bad business.<br><br>This only way to win this trade is to win the World Series in 2024. Outside of…

    Mike Salvatore @MikeSalvatore10

    The Yankees are better in 2024 with Juan Soto than they would be without him, and that's all that matters.<br><br>Worry about Soto's free agency when the time comes but Cole and Judge are in the primes now.<br><br>Go win a World Series.

    This could finally be a make-or-break season for manager Aaron Boone and perhaps general manager Brian Cashman as well. Neither figure is all that popular with the fanbase, and failing to deliver with this roster could finally bring serious consequences.

    In Cashman's case, though, inking Soto to an extension may buy him a lot of job security. He's certainly receiving some goodwill right now.

    David @DB1325DB

    Brian Cashman <a href="https://t.co/lOsIA2vS7p">https://t.co/lOsIA2vS7p</a> <a href="https://t.co/i7g6KVDIuB">pic.twitter.com/i7g6KVDIuB</a>

    TheBleacherCreatures @The_Bleacherss

    For weeks of speculation this is the most anti-climatic trade announcement I've ever seen, at the same time, the most influential trade I have ever seen Brian Cashman make

    Kyle Broughton @KyleBroughton4

    Brian Cashman saw the tweets!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pl0ANf44aU">https://t.co/Pl0ANf44aU</a>

    Kevin Marin @TheKevinMarin

    Yankees fans to Brian Cashman after acquiring Juan Soto <a href="https://t.co/qJSA1LO7hZ">pic.twitter.com/qJSA1LO7hZ</a>

    Pete Hoffman @HoffWFAN

    Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Kyle Higashioka.<br><br>Everyone the Yankees gave up is completely replaceable.<br><br>Great deal by Brian Cashman. He strikes again!<br><br>That's why he's still the GM of the New York Yankees.

    The Yankees may not be done getting major reinforcements, either. Morosi reported they're due to host Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday, so signing the best starting pitcher in free agency remains in play.

    Landing Soto and Yamamoto would amount to a massive haul.