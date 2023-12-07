Yankees Fans Dream of Return to World Series After Juan Soto Trade with Padres

Yankees Fans Dream of Return to World Series After Juan Soto Trade with PadresDecember 7, 2023
Expectations are high for the New York Yankees in any given year, and now they're through the roof heading into the 2024 MLB season after the Bronx Bombers have acquired Juan Soto, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees are sending pitchers Michael King and Jhony Brito, catcher Kyle Higashioka, and pair of prospects (Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez) to the San Diego Padres for the three-time All-Star and outfielder Trent Grisham.
For New York, the sense of urgency is heightened by the fact Soto is due to be a free agent in 2024. The Yankees in theory have the financial resources to sign him to a new contract, but the Padres learned the hard way the window to win with him on the roster could be shorter than expected.
Add it all together and this is shaping up to be a championship-or-bust year in the Bronx.
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
"You hit Juan Soto in front of Aaron Judge... I'm taking the subway and I'm going to the game." - <a href="https://twitter.com/markdero7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markdero7</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBTonight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBTonight</a> weighs in on the potential of the Yankees lineup amid trade rumors for Juan Soto.<a href="https://twitter.com/JonHeyman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonHeyman</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/adnansvirk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adnansvirk</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/StevePhillipsGM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StevePhillipsGM</a> <a href="https://t.co/EAczu4fxQQ">pic.twitter.com/EAczu4fxQQ</a>
Rational Yankees Fan @rational_yankee
I want to the Yankees to get Juan Soto.<br><br>But it certainly feels like the Yankees caved completely and just gave SD what they wanted. I know the fans wanted them to do that, but it's bad business.<br><br>This only way to win this trade is to win the World Series in 2024. Outside of…
This could finally be a make-or-break season for manager Aaron Boone and perhaps general manager Brian Cashman as well. Neither figure is all that popular with the fanbase, and failing to deliver with this roster could finally bring serious consequences.
In Cashman's case, though, inking Soto to an extension may buy him a lot of job security. He's certainly receiving some goodwill right now.
Pete Hoffman @HoffWFAN
Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Kyle Higashioka.<br><br>Everyone the Yankees gave up is completely replaceable.<br><br>Great deal by Brian Cashman. He strikes again!<br><br>That's why he's still the GM of the New York Yankees.
The Yankees may not be done getting major reinforcements, either. Morosi reported they're due to host Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday, so signing the best starting pitcher in free agency remains in play.
Landing Soto and Yamamoto would amount to a massive haul.