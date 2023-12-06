MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson, Phillies Haven't Reached FA Contract Despite IG Photo

MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson, Phillies Haven't Reached FA Contract Despite IG PhotoDecember 6, 2023
Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Joc Pederson's Instagram post is apparently not an indication he has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, at least not yet.
The two-time All-Star posted a picture of himself with the Phillie Phanatic that's captioned, "It's always sunny in Philadelphia."
Despite this strong indication something might be happening, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported a Phillies source said they haven't signed Pederson.
