MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson, Phillies Haven't Reached FA Contract Despite IG Photo

Joc Pederson's Instagram post is apparently not an indication he has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, at least not yet.

The two-time All-Star posted a picture of himself with the Phillie Phanatic that's captioned, "It's always sunny in Philadelphia."

Despite this strong indication something might be happening, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported a Phillies source said they haven't signed Pederson.

