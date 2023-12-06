X

    MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson, Phillies Haven't Reached FA Contract Despite IG Photo

    Adam WellsDecember 6, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 19: San Francisco Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) celebrates a homerun during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 19th, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Joc Pederson's Instagram post is apparently not an indication he has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, at least not yet.

    The two-time All-Star posted a picture of himself with the Phillie Phanatic that's captioned, "It's always sunny in Philadelphia."

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Is Joc hinting at something? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/SH7xu3pf8P">pic.twitter.com/SH7xu3pf8P</a>

    Despite this strong indication something might be happening, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported a Phillies source said they haven't signed Pederson.

