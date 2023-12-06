Suns Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Return from Back Injury 'Over the Next 10 Days'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns reportedly are on the verge of getting an injection of energy to their offense.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Wednesday that star shooting guard Bradley Beal will have his back injury reevaluated later this week after already starting his ramp-up process.

While both he and the team are exercising caution for his potential return, Charania stated that "the goal is for him to track toward a return soon, potentially over the next 10 days if things go well."

Beal has been hindered by his back injury throughout this year, as he missed the start of the season and only appeared in three games before being shut down nearly three weeks ago.

None of Beal's appearances came alongside both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, so Phoenix has yet to see the vaunted Big 3 it was promised when Beal was acquired from the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

Beal, who is a three-time All-Star and one of the more efficient players of his generation, didn't look like his usual self before being shut down. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The 30-year-old has never shot under 41 percent in any season in his 12-year career.

Despite being without Beal for the majority of the season, the Suns have a 12-9 record and won seven of their past 10 games. Phoenix was eliminated from the In-Season Tournament on Tuesday with a 106-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.