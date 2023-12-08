Predicting When Brock Lesnar Will Make His WWE Return

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

The WWE Universe has been at a fever pitch since the return of former world champion Randy Orton and the shocking appearance by CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames, but there is another major Superstar on the sidelines flying under the radar.

No one is talking about Brock Lesnar and when he will make his inevitable return.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen on WWE programming after his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam when he held up his opponent's hand in a memorable moment. Since then, he has been missing in action.

Questions arose about the status of Lesnar's contract, but H Jenkins of Ringside News reported in September that the 46-year-old had a deal in place with WWE.

With The Beast working a part-time schedule, the most likely event to see his return would be the 2024 Royal Rumble.

As much as fans love surprise entrants in the men's and women's Battle Royals, Lesnar is a legitimate mainstream Superstar who draws in casual fans.

He was a box-office draw in UFC as well, and WWE will undoubtedly announce his return for the match.

While the lack of a surprise is disappointing, the company should not book him at any show before the January premium live event, giving the crowd a reason to go wild when his music hits during the Royal Rumble.

After entering the match toward the end, Lesnar should clear house, tossing several midcard performers to the floor while the crowd eats it up. As The Beast is celebrating, Gunther should stand behind him.

The two coming face-to-face would be the biggest moment of the men's Rumble match.

The crowd seeing the legitimate tough guys toe-to-toe would be reminiscent of the standoff between Keith Lee and Lesnar in 2020, causing the fans to explode with emotion and giving WWE Creative all the hints it needs to finally book the singles match.

In the 2024 Royal Rumble, Gunther should get the upper hand and eliminate The Beast, incensing the former UFC champion and laying the groundwork for a feud on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Gunther should then last until the Final Four before being eliminated by the eventual winner, CM Punk, but the story would be just getting started. At Elimination Chamber in February, the intercontinental champion should be booked in a title defense, only for Lesnar to appear and cost him the victory.

With Lesnar furious about the Royal Rumble elimination and Gunther devastated by the loss of his beloved championship, the two men should be involved in a series of pull-apart brawls and scathing vignettes setting the stage for an epic meeting in Philadelphia come April 6-7.

World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will likely be battling Punk, while The Rock is possibly challenging Roman Reigns for his gold. With the world title scenes congested right now, pitting Lesnar against Gunther would be the marquee grudge match needed to bolster the cards for the two-day event.

WrestleMania 40 needs a match the caliber of Lesnar vs. Gunther, and the road to that war starts with The Beast's return at the Royal Rumble 2024.