    Lakers' LeBron James on Battle with Father Time: 'I'm Trying to Give It 1 Loss'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 5: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns during the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    It is often said in the sports world that Father Time is undefeated, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is putting that adage to the test.

    Following another sterling performance in the Lakers' 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the in-season tournament, James commented on continuing to play at a high level despite being the NBA's oldest player at nearly 39 (starting at seven-minute mark):

    "I give myself an opportunity to, I guess, surprise myself still what I'm able to do for as long as I've been in this league and for as many miles as I've put on these tires. I wanna continue to defy the odds, continue to have this battle with Father Time that for so long everybody said has been undefeated. Trying to give it one loss."

    LeBron didn't play like a typical 38-year-old on Tuesday, as he matched Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant with a game-high 31 points, while adding 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals.

