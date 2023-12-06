X

    Sam Coffey, Jaedyn Shaw Praised by USWNT Fans for Goals in Friendly Win vs. China

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    FRISCO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: Sam Coffey #4 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half against China PR at Toyota Stadium on December 05, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    It took some Coffey, but the United States women's national team finally woke up on Tuesday evening against China.

    Sam Coffey's golazo drew the USWNT even with China in the second half, paving the way for Jaedyn Shaw to seal the victory in the 79th minute with a brilliant goal of her own in a 2-1 friendly victory.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Sam Coffey scores her first international goal in style 🎯<br><br>Watch USA vs. China on TruTV and Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/IHwXK2uXQY">pic.twitter.com/IHwXK2uXQY</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jaedyn Shaw puts the U.S. ahead in her hometown of Frisco 😤<br><br>Watch USA vs. China on TruTV and Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/PAeukntPrq">pic.twitter.com/PAeukntPrq</a>

    It was Coffey's first international goal for the United States, while Shaw put home her second for the Stars and Stripes and became the third-youngest player in USWNT history to score in her first start.

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    3 - At 19 years, 15 days old, Jaedyn Shaw is the third-youngest player to score in her first start in <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> history with only Heather O'Reilly (18-163) in 2003 and Christie Welsh (18-347) in 2000 doing so at a younger age. Undaunted. <a href="https://t.co/2Yt6KJFSbH">pic.twitter.com/2Yt6KJFSbH</a>

    But the night didn't start on a high note.

    Shen Mengyu gave the Chinese visitors a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time off a free-kick routine, putting the United States in an early hole reminiscent of their World Cup struggles.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    China strike first and the USWNT concede for the first time since July, when they drew 1-1 vs. Netherlands at the World Cup 😲<br><br>Watch the match on TruTV and Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/gqUPiCd2Rf">pic.twitter.com/gqUPiCd2Rf</a>

    But the United States came out more aggressive in the second half and Coffey and Shaw dug them out of that hole, earning well-deserved plaudits along the way:

    Devin Pugh, M.S. ⚽ @_devinpugh

    Coffey <a href="https://t.co/FwUhu1Ogsy">pic.twitter.com/FwUhu1Ogsy</a>

    Portland Thorns FC @ThornsFC

    TAKE A BOW SAM COFFEY!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/w32cMooQE7">https://t.co/w32cMooQE7</a>

    Lis Schendel @lis_ashlee

    Sam Coffey should have gone to the World Cup 🗣️

    Chris Rifer @ChrisRifer

    Welcome, America, to the Sam Coffey Fan Club.

    Jason Anderson @JasonDCsoccer

    We normally see young players trying to overelaborate, or favoring the flair solution over just getting the job done, and Shaw is just no muss, no fuss over and over again.

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Jaedyn Shaw is a rare talent. My not really controversial take is her <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSL</a> form warranted more of a look ahead of the World Cup, and I said as much at the time. We saw it was possible: Savannah DeMelo went from uncapped to World Cup starter in two weeks.

    Douglas Reyes-Ceroñ @dreyesceron

    Shaw is making a good case to never be sat on the bench again imo

    Kayla McBrayer @KayMac913

    Shaw is and will be a PROBLEM for opposing teams 😮‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a>

    China's decision to play five at the back stymied the United States attack early on, but the Americans eventually downloaded their opponent.

    When the final whistle blew, the stats told the story of a more dominant display than the final score indicated—the USWNT held 64.4 percent of possession, outshot China 23-4 (11-1 on goal) and held a 6-2 advantage on corners.

    There's no denying that the World Cup failures of the USWNT will color this as a bad year for the program. But it's also the year that young players like Shaw, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, among others, established themselves as future superstars for the Americans.

    The future is in good hands. Coffey and Shaw were another reminder of that on Tuesday.