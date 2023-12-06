X

NBA

    Giannis, Damian Lillard Wow Fans as Bucks Knock Julius Randle, Knicks out of 2023 IST

    Erin WalshDecember 6, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks during the first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal at Fiserv Forum on December 05, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are moving on in the inaugural in-season tournament.

    The Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122 on Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Fiserv Forum to clinch a berth in the semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

    Tuesday's game proved to be another dominant showing for the Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo.

    Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, and Lillard finished with 28 points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

    Even Malik Beasley got in on the high-scoring action, finishing with 18 points and three rebounds

    For the Knicks, it was all Julius Randle. The veteran finished with 41 points, six rebounds and five assists in what was his most impressive performance of the 2023-24 campaign.

    Still, it was Antetokounmpo and Lillard who wowed NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Albert Nguyen @AnalyticsCapper

    Giannis and Lillard combined for 65 points on 35 shots tonight, and it didn't even look like they broke a sweat. They are going to be scary good. A brand new coach, integrating Dame, and they're still 15-6 lol

    🦌 @DameToGiannis

    Best duo in the league

    Eric @yupitsErriicc

    We've got our big 3. Dame, Giannis, and Beas!

    Carson Parker @Carsonparker23

    Dame and Giannis are like an OP NBA Jam duo

    dame is cool. @DameFresh

    Giannis cooking.

    Jimbo Bice @RealChefJimb0

    Barring an injury no one beat Dame, Giannis and the Bucks this year

    Martin Moore @martinmoorejr

    This might be my favorite Milwaukee Bucks team ever. <br><br>Giannis<br>Dame<br>Brook<br>Bobby<br>Beasley<br>Pat<br>Cam<br>MarJon<br>Jae<br>AJAX<br>AJ<br>Thanasis<br><br>Just a blast watching this group grow and watching the chemistry build.

    Bruno G. @BrunoG_NUFC

    Giannis Dame and the Bucks to the finals. <br><br>Who says no?<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYKvsMIL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYKvsMIL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ho1ue3d7Gu">pic.twitter.com/ho1ue3d7Gu</a>

    The Deer Stand @nbadeerstand

    All of the Giannis/Dame doubters are watching this game in silence. I still don't think this team has reached its peak

    imbetta @imbetta1

    I'm convinced. That Dame/Giannis combo is actually unstoppable

    jason @jasinfla

    Sry, it's a 4-head monster with Giannis, Kash, Dame and Beasley 🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheDeer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheDeer</a>

    The Bucks have been nothing short of impressive since acquiring Lillard during the offseason, and if they win the inaugural in-season tournament, they'll be considered the team to beat for the Eastern Conference crown.

    Milwaukee and Indiana will meet on Thursday night with a spot in the in-season tournament championship on the line. The championship game is set for Saturday.