Giannis, Damian Lillard Wow Fans as Bucks Knock Julius Randle, Knicks out of 2023 IST

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are moving on in the inaugural in-season tournament.

The Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122 on Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Fiserv Forum to clinch a berth in the semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Tuesday's game proved to be another dominant showing for the Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo.

Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, and Lillard finished with 28 points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Even Malik Beasley got in on the high-scoring action, finishing with 18 points and three rebounds

For the Knicks, it was all Julius Randle. The veteran finished with 41 points, six rebounds and five assists in what was his most impressive performance of the 2023-24 campaign.

Still, it was Antetokounmpo and Lillard who wowed NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The Bucks have been nothing short of impressive since acquiring Lillard during the offseason, and if they win the inaugural in-season tournament, they'll be considered the team to beat for the Eastern Conference crown.