Heat's Bam Adebayo Says Hip Injury Rehab Is 'Very Boring'; 'No Idea' on Return Date

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who has been out with a left hip contusion, said he isn't sure when he'll return amid giving reporters a status update Tuesday.

"I have no idea," Adebayo said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "This is new to me...to be on the sideline. I get re-evaluated when the team gets back from Toronto. We'll have a conversation then."

Adebayo suffered the hip injury during a 106-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 28.

"He took that hard spill, and then when we got into town yesterday, it was pretty sore," head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the time. "It didn't get much better today."

Adebayo previously missed games on Oct. 30, Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 due to the ailment.

Unfortunately, he suffered a re-aggravation of the injury during the Heat's 142-132 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 30.

He missed a rematch against Indiana on Dec. 2 and has already been listed as out for the Heat's road game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

For now, Adebayo continues resting and rehabbing, which he understandably called a "very boring" process.

"Everything else I've been doing, shooting and stuff like that, has been fine," Adebayo said. "The best thing for it is rest. That's what I've been trying to do these past couple of days. Very boring. But this is the process."