WWE Announces 4th NIL Class Including Michigan All-American Wrestler Lucas Davison

WWE

WWE continues to build its pipeline of young talent, as the company announced its fourth class of college athletes to sign with its "Next In Line" NIL program on Wednesday.

Michigan wrestler Lucas Davison, a two-time All-American, headlines this year's class of 13 athletes along with Oklahoma wrestler Stephen Buchanan, a former Big 12 champion.

This year's class also features the program's first baseball player, Adam Berghorst from Indiana State, and first cheerleader, Slane Glover from Ohio State.

Rice linebacker Josh Pearcy joined the program after appearing in 11 games this season and recording 41 total tackles. William & Mary defensive lineman Momen Zahid joins him as the only other football player in the class.

WWE established the "Next In Line" program in December 2021 to create "a clear pathway from college athletics to WWE through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds."

The program has since signed 60 collegiate athletes, seven of whom have gone on to sign full-time developmental contracts with the company. Those athletes train year-round at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and include former NCAA champion wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who made his in-ring debut at NXT The Great American Bash in July.

College athletics have produced some of the biggest stars in WWE both in the past and the present.