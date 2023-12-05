Jets' Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Hoped to Return from Achilles Injury in Week 16

Al Bello/Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers unlikely to suit up again this season, the New York Jets quarterback revealed Tuesday that he had always been eyeing a return from Achilles surgery on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders.

"It's the most disappointing thing about the whole rehab process... The 24th was literally on my mind," Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. " ... I felt like that was reasonable based on my progress. ... The 24th was always what I was focused on."

Since tearing his Achilles on New York's opening drive of the 2023 season, Rodgers has been fully focused on returning to the field prior to the 2024 campaign.

Rodgers has made nothing short of a miraculous recovery to this point, and the Jets even opened his 21-day practice window last week. However, the four-time MVP acknowledged last week on the Pat McAfee Show that his return to the field will hinge on his health and whether the Jets are still in playoff contention.

While Rodgers could still technically return to the field this season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that it's "unlikely" the veteran signal-caller suits up in another game prior to the 2024 campaign.

New York's playoff hopes are hanging by a thread following a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Jets sit third in the AFC East with a 4-8 record and have a difficult slate to close out the year with matchups against the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on tap.

Gang Green has less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs, so it's no surprise Rodgers likely won't hit the field again this season, especially considering he doesn't want to risk further injuring himself and missing time in 2024.