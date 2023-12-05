X

    Rasheed Wallace Says 2004 Pistons Influenced Draymond Green: 'That's Our Fault'

    Doric SamDecember 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is known for his fiery personality, but an NBA legend took responsibility for influencing him when he was growing up.

    While speaking on No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Rasheed Wallace said he believes the reason for Green's hot temper is his experiences in the Detroit Pistons locker room during their 2004 championship campaign.

    "That's our fault. And when I say 'our,' that's my fault, that's Ben Wallace's fault, that's Chauncey [Billups'] fault, that's Rip Hamilton's fault, that's Tayshaun [Prince's] fault... Everybody in that locker room because he grew up in our locker room," Wallace said. "One of his best friends was the son of the GM, so he was around us... That's why he doing the bully s--t he doing now, in my opinion."

    Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow

    "That's our fault… cause [Draymond] grew up in our locker room… that's why he doing the bully sh*t he doing now."<br><br>Sheed on how the 2004 Pistons influenced Draymond Green <a href="https://t.co/y9B5gksMGt">pic.twitter.com/y9B5gksMGt</a>

    Green is 10 ejections away from tying Wallace's all-time record of 29, which excited the 49-year-old. He's already been ejected twice this year and he served a suspension earlier this season for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a game

    At 9-11, the Warriors sit in last place in the Pacific Division ahead of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

