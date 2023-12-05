Rasheed Wallace Says 2004 Pistons Influenced Draymond Green: 'That's Our Fault'

Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is known for his fiery personality, but an NBA legend took responsibility for influencing him when he was growing up.

While speaking on No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Rasheed Wallace said he believes the reason for Green's hot temper is his experiences in the Detroit Pistons locker room during their 2004 championship campaign.

"That's our fault. And when I say 'our,' that's my fault, that's Ben Wallace's fault, that's Chauncey [Billups'] fault, that's Rip Hamilton's fault, that's Tayshaun [Prince's] fault... Everybody in that locker room because he grew up in our locker room," Wallace said. "One of his best friends was the son of the GM, so he was around us... That's why he doing the bully s--t he doing now, in my opinion."

Green is 10 ejections away from tying Wallace's all-time record of 29, which excited the 49-year-old. He's already been ejected twice this year and he served a suspension earlier this season for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a game