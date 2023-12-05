Wolves HC: Rudy Gobert 'Determined' to Prove 'He Was Worthy of the Trade' with Jazz

Matt Kelley/Getty Images

Rudy Gobert heard all of the criticism last season as his performance dwindled and came into the 2023-24 campaign motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Gobert has been "determined" to return to Defensive Player of the Year form.

"I just think he's way more comfortable, way (happier), way more settled, way more at peace with where he is and who he is here with," Finch said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "He was professional in everything last year, but this year he is determined to get back to the player that he was, prove to himself, his teammates, the fans and everybody that he was worthy of the trade, which we all knew last year anyway."

Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while acting as the defensive fulcrum for a Wolves team that sits a surprising 15-4. After failing to gel with Karl-Anthony Towns during their first season together, Gobert has re-engaged defensively while Anthony Edwards has taken over the reins as the alpha dog offensively.

"I always tell people, great things take time. Especially myself, the way my life is, I'm not a guy that just comes here on Day 1 and everything is wonderful," Gobert said. "It takes time to build, to grind every day, build respect, build habits, build relationships with my teammates, the organization, the community."

The Wolves currently have a two-game atop the Western Conference and look like a seismically different team than the one that struggled a year ago. Minnesota has the NBA's top-rated defense, and Gobert is back to being one of the league's best rim deterrents after looking like a shell of himself a year ago.