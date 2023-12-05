USC Coach: Bronny James 'on the Path to Being Ready to Play Very Quickly'

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It doesn't seem like college basketball fans will have to wait much longer to see Bronny James take the court.

"Bronny has not been cleared fully yet from USC," Trojans head coach Andy Enfield said Monday, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "He can participate without contact. He's done a good job of getting his conditioning and his strength back and I think he's on the path to being ready to play very quickly."

As Youngmisuk noted, James, who suffered cardiac arrest in July, was cleared by doctors to return to basketball but has been just a limited participant in practice.

He has not taken part in full-contact practice.

"We hope to get Bronny on the court as soon as possible," Enfield said. "The heart specialist, the doctors at USC, those are people that have to give the approval [to clear James for full-contact practice] and I know they're working diligently on the whole process. I commend them for all they've done as part of this."

James, who is the son of NBA legend LeBron James, was a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

When the time does come for the younger James to play in a game, LeBron plans on being there even if he has to miss his own contest:

USC could certainly use James on the court following an inconsistent start to the season. It is just 5-3 with losses to Gonzaga, Oklahoma and UC Irvine ahead of Pac-12 play.