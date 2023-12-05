Person Dies After Medical Emergency During Sacramento Kings' Game vs. Pelicans

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

A person attending Monday's home game for the Sacramento Kings against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center died following a medical emergency.

"During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the Kings said in a statement, per ESPN. "EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

ESPN noted the Sacramento Metro Fire Department revealed it was a man in his 30s.

Kings guard Malik Monk was among those who offered sympathy following the game:

The Pelicans won the game 127-117. It was a quarterfinals matchup of the NBA's in-season tournament, and New Orleans advanced to the semifinals in Las Vegas.