    Person Dies After Medical Emergency During Sacramento Kings' Game vs. Pelicans

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: A general shot of the Sacramento Kings center court logo prior to the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings on March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    A person attending Monday's home game for the Sacramento Kings against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center died following a medical emergency.

    "During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the Kings said in a statement, per ESPN. "EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

    ESPN noted the Sacramento Metro Fire Department revealed it was a man in his 30s.

    Kings guard Malik Monk was among those who offered sympathy following the game:

    Malik Monk @AhmadMonk

    Heard the news about the fan tonight my condolences goes out to the family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊️

    The Pelicans won the game 127-117. It was a quarterfinals matchup of the NBA's in-season tournament, and New Orleans advanced to the semifinals in Las Vegas.

    Sacramento's next home game is Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

