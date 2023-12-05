X

    Tyrese Haliburton Says Pacers' 'Expectation Is to Win' 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

    Francisco RosaDecember 5, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 4: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates during the game against the Boston Celtics during the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Following Thursday night's loss against the Miami Heat, Tyrese Hailiburton said he's tired of being a loser.

    Well, nobody will be calling him that anytime soon following his performance in a win against the Boston Celtics in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.

    Haliburton recorded his first-career triple double by racking up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists as he led the Pacers to an upset 122-112 victory over the best team in the NBA to advance to the tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

    "The expectation is to win," Haliburton said in his postgame interview. "...We're excited to be there, but we're not just complacent being there, we want to win."

    Indiana Pacers @Pacers

    "The expectation is to win...We're excited to be there, but we're not just complacent being there, we want to win."<br><br>Tyrese Haliburton on the mindset heading to Vegas. <a href="https://t.co/9qXfOjOcGt">pic.twitter.com/9qXfOjOcGt</a>

    One of the rising, young teams in the NBA, the Pacers have an opportunity to not only earn some hardware in Las Vegas, but also prove that they should be taken seriously as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    And with one of the best decision makers in the league in Haliburton, it's not hard to see a path for them winning this entire tournament.

    Indiana will now fly out to Vegas for a semifinals matchup against the winner of Tuesday night's game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

