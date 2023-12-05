X

NBA

    Celtics Loss Upsets Fans as Haliburton, Pacers Advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

    Francisco RosaDecember 5, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball while being guarded by Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics may very well go on to win the NBA title later this year.

    But the NBA's best team won't be headed to Las Vegas this year for the semifinals of the league's first-ever In-Season Tournament following a 122-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinals Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

    A game that was actually played at the pace that Boston would have wanted was controlled by Indiana in the second half as Tyrese Haliburton and Co. completely took over down the stretch to seal the upset.

    It was a playoff atmosphere in Indianapolis as a young, talented Pacers team took a huge step in the right direction in proving they can be contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    And regardless of the amount of star power that Boston has on its roster, it couldn't overcome some deficiencies in a one-off game.

    Superstar Jayson Tatum finished with 32 points but it came on a rough 13-of-26 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had 30 in a strong performance.

    But none of it was enough.

    And Celtics' fans were pretty disappointed to watch their team get knocked out so early.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PACERS ARE MOVING ON TO VEGAS AND SEND THE CELTICS HOME 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/uXA96FloDP">pic.twitter.com/uXA96FloDP</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Bittersweet day for me and the other Celtics fans who never sold their houses on Nesmith Island.

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    Credit to Adam Silver, this felt like a real playoff elimination game:<br>-Jayson Tatum outplayed by the other team's best player<br>-Celtics choked

    Sixers Saturdays @SixersSaturdays

    Watching Haliburton and Hield close out the Celtics<br> <a href="https://t.co/TQ5MgchiXg">pic.twitter.com/TQ5MgchiXg</a>

    shane * @frocksaw

    Celtics meltdown <a href="https://t.co/guuV4ig84S">pic.twitter.com/guuV4ig84S</a>

    Celtics Social @CelticsSocial

    Legitimately pissed off about this Celtics loss. All of the sudden the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAInSeasonTournament?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAInSeasonTournament</a> sucks. <a href="https://t.co/QUs1UOYekf">pic.twitter.com/QUs1UOYekf</a>

    Al Horford Pacino @alpacinogrunt

    This team just isn't it, boys and girls.

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    the celtics when they reached the IST quarterfinals <a href="https://t.co/rBUsKnAPvL">https://t.co/rBUsKnAPvL</a> <a href="https://t.co/1lqXtB7bKn">pic.twitter.com/1lqXtB7bKn</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Celtics choked <br><br>Haliburton and Hield just cooked them

    Zach Harper @talkhoops

    The bright lights of the In-Season Tournament just too much for the Celtics. Not everybody is built for the NBA Cup <a href="https://t.co/b82aY9Xzp6">pic.twitter.com/b82aY9Xzp6</a>

    Mikewichter @mikewichter

    When the celtics lose but they're done with the idiotic in season soccer tournament <a href="https://t.co/b5z79ZSGz3">https://t.co/b5z79ZSGz3</a> <a href="https://t.co/14SYn57zIv">pic.twitter.com/14SYn57zIv</a>

    🦅☄️ @getlikeechris

    The Pacers and Magic every time they play the Celtics: <a href="https://t.co/SOQeMw6BQ5">pic.twitter.com/SOQeMw6BQ5</a>

    While the Celtics getting bounced is huge, the true story of the game was the play of Haliburton in the biggest game of his career to this point.

    The rising superstar was sensational following a quiet first half, orchestrating the Pacers' offense to near perfection, consistently making the right play against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

    Haliburton finished with his first career triple-double, racking up 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. There was point in the third quarter where he scored or assisted on every point the Pacers scored.

    He then hit the biggest shot of the night, knocking down a three-pointer while getting fouled to give Indiana a four-point lead with just a couple minutes remaining

    Haliburton has been adamant about wanting to win this tournament and all he did was knock out the best team in the league.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HALIBURTON 4-PT PLAY 🤯<br><br>WOW. <a href="https://t.co/OIy6nXRxIU">pic.twitter.com/OIy6nXRxIU</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Haliburton looking at the Celtics <a href="https://t.co/3iVO8Mu7rB">pic.twitter.com/3iVO8Mu7rB</a>

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Maybe Tyrese Haliburton should be on national TV more often ... <a href="https://t.co/zJFSTFgP62">https://t.co/zJFSTFgP62</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HALI IS GOING OFF IN THE 3Q 🔥<br><br>19 PTS (12 in 3rd Q)<br>10 REB<br>7 AST <a href="https://t.co/XEfqWPktiP">pic.twitter.com/XEfqWPktiP</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Through the first six minutes of the third quarter:<br><br>The Pacers have scored 19 points.<br><br>Tyrese Haliburton has scored or assisted on ... 19 points.

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    What a night for Tyrese Haliburton to have his first career triple-double. <br><br>The Pacers become the first team to punch a ticket to Vegas

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    THE PACERS ARE VEGAS BOUND 🎰<br><br>Tyrese Haliburton (26 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST) and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacers</a> advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals! <a href="https://t.co/uJ7fQX3gVp">pic.twitter.com/uJ7fQX3gVp</a>

    So, now, the Pacers will fly out to Vegas where they'll play in the tournament semifinals against the winner of Tuesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

    Meanwhile, the Celtics will return to their regularly scheduled programming.