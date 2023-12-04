WWE Rumors on Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss Contracts and Sheamus; Kevin Owens Injured

Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss Contract Updates

Randy Orton just returned to WWE after an 18-month absence, and it doesn't appear he'll be going elsewhere anytime soon.

Fightful Select reported it's possible—if not likely—WWE will add injury time to Orton's contract to account for the time he missed due to injury. He signed a five-year contract in 2019 that was slated to end at some point in 2024, but odds are WWE will extend that time—potentially all the way until 2026.

Orton is a WWE lifer, so this is no surprise. While he flirted with free agency in 2024, he's a legacy talent and has a long-existing relationship with Triple H. There is no way he was heading elsewhere, and WWE will send a significant check his way to stick around, even if time is added beforehand.

Elsewhere, Fightful Select noted Alexa Bliss' contract runs through at least the remainder of 2023. Bliss just welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera and has been out of action for several months.

It's again likely WWE will add time to her contract to account for her absence. There has been no timetable set for her return, though it's likely that will come sometime in 2024.

Sheamus Nearing Return From Injury

The leader of the Brawling Brutes is coming back to television sooner than later.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Sheamus is "supposed to be back real soon" from a shoulder injury that's kept him out of action.

Sheamus' injury has led to a fracturing of the Brawling Brutes, with Ridge Holland abandoning Butch during a tag match against Pretty Deadly.

The storyline was not followed up on during this week's SmackDown, so they may be slow playing it until Sheamus is fully cleared.

Regardless, the friction between the Brutes is a clear setup for Sheamus to return and either pick sides between his two protegees or bring the group back together.

Kevin Owens Suffers Hand Injury

...Or does he?

It's not entirely clear whether this was in kayfabe or an actual injury, but WWE announced Kevin Owens suffered a fracture to his fourth and fifth metacarpal during a SmackDown brawl with Grayson Waller.

The fact this was all captured and immediately placed on WWE's social channels screams kayfabe, but the specificity of the diagnosis could give it some credence. It is theoretically possible Owens did actually suffer a hand injury and WWE is writing it into the storyline.

That said, we're banking on this resulting in Owens having a babyface comeback story from injury and giving Waller his comeuppance.