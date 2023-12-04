Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson 'Reluctant' to Step Back In; NY 'Leaning Toward' Starting QB

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson 'Reluctant' to Step Back In; NY 'Leaning Toward' Starting QBDecember 4, 2023
Bryan Bennett/Getty Images
Zach Wilson is "reluctant to stepping back in" as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt.
Russini and Rosenblatt reported the Jets are "leaning towards" elevating Wilson back to that role ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
