X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson 'Reluctant' to Step Back In; NY 'Leaning Toward' Starting QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    Zach Wilson is "reluctant to stepping back in" as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt.

    Russini and Rosenblatt reported the Jets are "leaning towards" elevating Wilson back to that role ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.