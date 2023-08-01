Aaron Rodgers Open to Playing More Than 2 Years with Jets After Contract Restructure

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is with the New York Jets on a reworked two-year, $75 million contract, but he told reporters Tuesday that he's willing to stick around longer than that, via Connor Hughes of SNY:

Rodgers also said he won't be one-and-done in New York, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic:

Rodgers is in his first year in New York after spending his first 18 NFL season in Green Bay, including 15 as the Packers' starting quarterback. The 39-year-old has won four NFL MVP awards and made 10 Pro Bowls over his career.

Rodgers is coming off a season where he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 91.1 passer rating was the lowest of his career as a starter, and his interception mark was his highest since 2008.

Still, Rodgers has set a Hall of Fame standard for his play over a decade-and-a-half, and he just put up back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Losing a superstar wideout in Davante Adams in 2022 certainly didn't help matters as he worked with a new pass-catching crew, and he still managed to finish a respectable 15th in passer rating.

Now he has a potential bona fide star in Garrett Wilson to work with alongside some familiar friends in ex-Packer teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. A bump back up to his usual standard isn't outside the realm of possibility.

If all goes well this season and next, we certainly could see Rodgers back in Jets green again. He'll be turning 42 during the 2025 season, but we just saw Tom Brady win a Super Bowl at 43.

For now, it'll be interesting to see how the Rodgers experiment works in New York, which is looking for its first playoff berth since 2010. Inconsistent and/or subpar quarterback play has been the team's downfall for nearly that entire period, but Rodgers can rectify that issue beginning in Week 1 when his team hosts the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.