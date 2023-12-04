Caleb Williams Won't Play for USC vs. Louisville in Holiday Bowl Amid NFL Draft Buzz

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In one of the least surprising developments of bowl season. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will not play in his team's Holiday Bowl matchup against Louisville.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters as much Monday.

Williams did play in USC's bowl game last year and threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-45 loss to Tulane that underscored the program's defensive problems that prevented it from winning a Pac-12 title and competing in the College Football Playoff.

Expectations were high entering the 2023 campaign considering the signal-caller won the Heisman Trophy last season and was returning.

However, USC lost five of its final six games following a 6-0 start and was nowhere near CFP discussions by season's end.

While Williams took a step back production wise from last year, he was still largely excellent and completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. Three of those picks came in a loss to Notre Dame, meaning he played mistake-free football for most of the rest of the season.

Alas, it was a disappointing season for the Trojans and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who will not join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only players to win the award twice.

Now that he is not playing in the bowl game, attention turns to the NFL draft.

He could become the No. 1 overall pick, although that may depend on which team ends up picking first. If it is the Chicago Bears or Arizona Cardinals, they may look elsewhere and decide to stick with Justin Fields and Kyler Murray.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected the Cardinals to select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 1 overall pick in a mock draft last month with Williams going No. 2.