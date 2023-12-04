James Harden Says He 'Sacrificed Money' to Join 76ers, Hoped to Retire with Philly

Tim Nwachukwu

For the first time, James Harden is speaking about what led to the dissolution of his relationship with Daryl Morey, and it's precisely what everyone believed: an alleged promise of max money unkept.

Harden told Sam Amick of The Athletic that Morey promised his representation a max contract before last season's playoffs and then cut off communication with him after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs. That led to Harden requesting a trade in June, a decision the 2018 NBA MVP says he does not regret.

"Nah, it wasn't my decision (laughs). So I mean, at that point, you put me in a situation and I've got to sit back, survey what's going on and then make the best decision that's going to be beneficial for me and my family," Harden said. "Like I just told you, I sacrificed money to come to Philly hoping to retire (there). So when you guys throw a curveball at me, now I've got to step back — and I'm not just a guy who's radical, who's just gonna do anything. I'm strategic. I think before I react. And a lot of people don't understand and know that about me, which is fine."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.