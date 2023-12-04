Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Enters Transfer Portal, Thanks Sooners on Social Media

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The quarterback transfer portal in college football just landed another big name.

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel added his name to the portal Monday, joining an ever-growing list of notable names from Power Five programs.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news.

Gabriel, Ohio State's Kyle McCord, UCLA's Dante Moore, Washington State's Cameron Ward, Kansas State's Will Howard, Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and Mississippi State's Will Rogers among the major names in the portal. Riley Leonard already transferred from Duke to Notre Dame.

This is the cost of doing business in major college football at the moment. Quarterbacks are able to wield their power to find the best possible situation in terms of role and NIL money, and even some of the most powerful schools in the country are feeling the heat.

"Make no mistake that a good quarterback in the portal costs, you know, a million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now, just so we're all on the same page," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule told reporters when asked about the transfer portal. "Let's make sure we all understand what's happening. There are some teams that have $6 [million] or $7 million players playing for them."

It's nevertheless jarring to see a program like Oklahoma—with one of the richest traditions in college football—losing its star quarterback. Gabriel spent much of the 2023 season as a Heisman candidate, throwing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions while adding 373 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

His Sooners career peaked with a heroic performance in October's win over rival Texas, with Gabriel combining for 398 yards of total offense and throwing a game-winning touchdown to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds remaining.